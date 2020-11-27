Shop local for small business Saturday

With Black Friday fading, it’s time to set the focus on Small Business Saturday.
The nearly 10-year-long movement puts an emphasis on shopping local this weekend and during the holiday season, in a time that may be arguably more important for small businesses than in years past.
According to an economic impact study conducted by American Express, which created Small Business Saturday, 62% of small businesses in the U.S. reported they need to see consumer spending return to pre-COVID levels by the end of 2020 in order to stay in business.
In East Parker County, the chamber foundation was able to grant over $16,000 to local businesses in the beginning of the pandemic.
“Small businesses make up more than 87% of our commerce in East Parker County,” East Parker County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Lisa Flowers said. “The small business owners need us more now than ever before if they are going to survive this year. Purchasing local helps grow other businesses as well as the local tax base. Support small businesses this holiday season and all year long.”
Local chamber of commerce representatives said Small Business Saturday provides the opportunity to support local economies and help spur growth during the holiday season and coming year.
“The holiday season is just around the corner and small businesses everywhere are figuring out how to adapt to the unusual circumstances of this year,” Weatherford Chamber of Commerce Director of Development Peggy Hutton said. “With so much shifting to the virtual realm, local mom and pop shops, restaurants and service providers need to boost their online presence to meet the new normal. Shopping local small businesses help our friends and neighbors as well.”
According to an article in U.S. News and World Report, local businesses tend to source and support other local businesses, meaning your patronage at one typically goes a whole lot further than you might think, notes Jeff Milchen, co-founder and outreach director at the American Independent Business Alliance. Shopping at locally owned establishments can leverage community funds times three, on average. For example, by supporting a local clothing boutique, a consumer is also supporting a local attorney, tax preparer and printer. Local businesses tend to source small manufacturing and banking needs closer to home, as well.
“Small businesses are the backbone of America. The local businesses are the ones that support your little league and your girl scouts, PTO and school organizations, and they’re the ones that give you personalized services to help you with odd requests,” Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce Interim President and CEO Raymond Greenwood said. “They’re the ones that pay city and school taxes to help your children and community, and without them we don’t have sales taxes.
“That’s one of the things I think a lot of people don’t realize, if you buy it online, the city and county do not receive the sales tax and wherever that facility is that they’re buying from is the one that gets that tax revenue. I think that’s something people forget, they’re short-changing themselves in some way when they buy in other places.”
Once you look beyond the big box retailers, it can sometimes be amazing to discover the unique, local businesses that have been your neighbors for years.
From looking beyond the major coffee chain for the local place off Main Street to hitting the downtown boutiques instead of the major department stores, shopping local is a great way to support your community — and maybe even track down some unique deals.
For instance, patrons who shop at any EPCCC member’s business between Nov. 27 and Dec. 16 will have a chance to win $250. Receipts will need to be dropped off between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Fridays at 100 Chuckwagon Trail in Willow Park. The $250 winner will be drawn on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. on Dec. 18.
The Weatherford chamber is also doing something similar — each time you shop at a business in Parker County, keep the receipt. When you have receipts from local businesses that add up to $250, bring them to the chamber office. The businesses will be verified and your name goes in the drawing. When you shop at sponsoring businesses your entries will be doubled. You may do this as many times as you want through Dec. 20. All receipts must be turned in by 4 p.m. on Dec. 20 to be counted. Prize will be awarded on Dec. 20 at 4:30 p.m. and the winner will be notified by phone.
The Mineral Wells chamber has weekly drawings as well as a grand prize to recognize those who shop local. View all of the participating merchants and details at mineralwellstx.com/shop-local/.
Now that you know some of the benefits, the next question is where to start:
Get to know the chamber of commerce
The chambers in Mineral Wells, Weatherford and East Parker County are a great resource to find local businesses, and each entity has an online service directory where the public can do a search to see all of the business members.
For more information on the Mineral Wells Chamber of Commerce, visit mineralwellstx.com or call 940-325-2557.
For more information on the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce, visit weatherford-chamber.com/ or call 817-596-3801.
For more information on the East Parker County Chamber of Commerce, visit eastparkerchamber.com or call 817-441-7844.
Keep up with the local news
From local newspapers to social media, there are more than a few ways to stay plugged in to your community. Many local businesses advertise in local papers, so pick up a copy and see what stands out. Many local papers also provide coverage of unique businesses, so keeping an eye on the happenings in your hometown is an excellent way to discover some new, local businesses. Social media also is an excellent tool for discovery. Like or follow one local business and it stands to reason you’ll get recommendations to check out a few more. Also, see which businesses your friends follow.
Just start exploring
Nothing beats just getting out and strolling the streets to see what’s available. The best approach: Devote an afternoon to your own walking tour, paying attention to the businesses you probably drive by every day without a second thought.
