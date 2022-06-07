SHOWING OUT: PCLIA Youth Livestock Show wraps up

To kick off the PCLIA Parker County Livestock Show last week, members of different agriculture groups came to test their meat knowledge.

“We had a meeting at our extension office,” Landry Austin of Parker County 4-H said. “I wanted to try something new this year.”

She has learned how to tell which cuts of meat are the best for the price and which are also good.

“You can see what a better piece of meat is,” Austin said. “You can know how to pick the best piece of meat out of the case and how to know if they are overcharging you.”

Then are the members who had never been involved with meat science before coming out to test their knowledge.

“I wanted to try something new and this was my fourth year at the county stock show,” Dylan Sweatt of Aledo FFA said. “It is cool to learn the different things about meat science, it is not just about grading meat and selecting cuts and primal.”

To start day two of the show on Wednesday, dairy cows were judged and awarded.

The livestock show can be a family tradition, as many of the participants got their start when their family members showed animals.

“I didn’t start showing until about five years ago,” Steleigh Stegall of Poolville FFA said. “My dad grew up on a dairy farm, and his dad mainly dealt with the dairy. I kind of got into this because of him, I have a good mentor and a good show family. I like doing this in Parker County because there are not many dairies. It is nice to come out here and show off my show heifers and my dairy show heifers to educate people.”

Clay Jones, of Peaster 4-H, has been around it his whole life.

“My parents both showed, my grandfather managed a beef ranch, and my sister did it too, so it made me want to do it when I came of age,” he said.

Following that show, participants were able to show off their heifers.

“My cousins got me into this,” Levi Tiner of Millsap 4-H said. “I really enjoy setting them up and getting in the pen with them, unless they are misbehaving.”

Sometimes work can open doors to new opportunities.

“My dad and I always ran hay around Parker County, and I have always been interested in welding,” said Parker Pritchard of Aledo FFA, who came away with first place in his category. “My brother has also been showing trailers since he was a freshman, and I was interested also. So I decided to build something that would help us around our shop.”

Some students built trailers, while others built greenhouses and welding stations.

“I was in FFA and I didn’t really have anything to do,” Gunner McCraw of Aledo FFA said. “I wasn’t showing any animals or doing a speaking engagement for FFA so I was recommended to do an ag mech project.”

As with animal showings, ag mechanics has family connections rooted in it.

“My cousin, when she was a freshman in high school, she got really into the ag stuff, “ Lily Johnson of Peaster FFA said. “I found many friendships that are like family to me doing this.”

Many participants start with smaller animals and move their way up.

“I started showing rabbits for about two years,” Madison Shreves of Springtown 4-H said. “My friend got me into showing dairy goats.”

Some contestants have been around these events since they were very little, or their entire lives.

“My older sister started when she was around 9 years old,” Keith Lewis of Peaster FFA said. “I grew up in a barn, and I was [at the livestock show] when I was 10 days old. I learned how to get through hard times and a good work ethic through this.”

To kick off the crop show on Friday, students presented their squash.

“My two older brothers have been showing crops,” said Piper Ribble of Peaster FFA, who came in first place in the squash class. “Two years ago, my other brother started showing crops which made me want to as well. I like getting outside planting, picking, and hoeing in the garden.”

Rhett Ribble, also of Peaster 4-H, who same in second in his squash class, said his dad has helped him with it since he was in kindergarten.

“I like that I can get out and not necessarily work with an animal, but I can plant and do it all by myself,” he said. “Through this, I have learned that if you want something done right, you need to do it yourself.”

The awards and sales will be held on Saturday, June 11, with buyers’ registration opening at 9 a.m. and the livestock auction beginning at 10 a.m.

Any businesses or individuals that can’t make the sale of champions can contribute to the buyers’ pool, which can purchase on their behalf with their name/business announced, at www.parkercountylivestockshow.com/online-payment/