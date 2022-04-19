MINERAL WELLS — Macy Nix was like many of her young Mineral Wells peers when she graduated high school, in 2014.
“I was in a hurry to get out,” she said last week, sitting at a sidewalk table downtown. “And after I left, I was in a hurry to get back home.”
Nix recalled earning a Baylor University graduate degree in human resources, marketing and entrepreneurship and working a few years in Oklahoma City before realizing the grass was greener — and crazier — back in the home of crazy water.
The Mineral Wells she found was not the sleepy town she’d remembered. That’s partly thanks to her parents, Randy and Misty Nix, whose lead role in revitalizing the historic Baker Hotel and Spa rests atop broader efforts to bring new life to downtown.
So, it’s no shocker if the daughter has revitalization in her blood.
“Yes, I do,” she agreed. “I’m very passionate about the revitalized Mineral Wells. And I knew I wanted to be part of the energy that’s going on here.”
Nix is pouring that energy into a unique downtown endeavor. Anyone with their eyes open as they move through the city’s downtown crossroads likely has noticed a new marque on Oak Street.
The Ritz, a long-shuttered movie house a half a block north of Hubbard Street, is showing signs of life in the shape of a new sign above a traditional movie marque.
When Niz opens her endeavor, it won’t be like the movie theater that held forth there decades ago. Yes, movies will play there, but they’ll play for groups renting the three-story space for parties — even overnight get-togethers.
She hopes to finish renovations and open sometime in 2023.
Readers familiar with downtown know the North Oak Avenue address as home to the flapper girl mural. She’s still there, only now instead of blowing dandelions into the breeze she seems to be kissing the base of the largest privately funded, non-franchised sign in the city.
The marque is attracting attention, too. Nix posted on Facebook one recent morning that it was available for birthday wishes or other benedictions.
“Since I posted it, I have had over 55 people booked — just to get something put up on that sign,” she said, adding some young woman will see her boyfriend’s proposal on that marque soon.
“I sit at the crossroads of America,” she said, and she’s correct.
U.S. 281 runs from the Mexican border to the one with Canada, while U.S. 180 was known as the Dixieland Highway when it opened as the first coast-to-coast highway in America.
Nix’s early work has been housecleaning. House-gutting, actually, as she yanked the plumbing, wiring and other ancient innards.
When she’s finished renovating, the second floor will host up to 20 people overnight. The room will accommodate 50 with the pull-down Murphy beds pushed to the wall.
Nix imagines slumber parties, birthday parties, prom afterparties, showers, other events. A bride and her family could spend the wedding’s eve in fellowship inside The Ritz.
Nix plans to hire babysitters so parents who want a night alone on the town can drop their children there.
She’s also readying a suite where parents can chaperone overnight parties from a safe distance.
The third floor is more of a loft overlooking the second floor. Theater seating is planned for the third floor, which will serve as balcony for movies projected onto a ceiling-to-floor screen on the second floor.
“So, you’ll sit up in those chairs, and you’ll watch the screen down here,” she said.
Just for fun, a slide will provide a shortcut from the third floor loft to the second floor. The old elevator will be ripped out and replaced with one that can accommodate the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Nix plans to install showers for the overnight guests.
She’s still pondering how best to use the first floor.
“I have ideas, but nothing is nailed down,” she said. “I’m very flexible with the first floor.”
A limousine eventually will be parked out front, a fancy wagon for picking up kids from school for a Friday night party at The Ritz.
“I plan to use my building to coordinate with other downtown businesses,” she said, giving as an example she’ll fetch take-out from Pastafina Italian restaurant just a few doors down. “I plan to use these downtown merchants as vendors, even some musicians. I am trying to source all my labor locally.”
And it’s turning out that Nix is not alone in her boomerang back home.
“My friends are starting to move here,” she said. “And I really think the energy is very apparent.”
