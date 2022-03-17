Signage, electioneering concerns brought up at commissioners court

WEATHERFORD — Campaign signs — and in some cases the candidates themselves — have begun to cross the threshold of becoming dangerous, according to discussion that took place at Monday's commissioners court meeting.
Commissioners, county staff and residents voiced concern over electioneering laws, with several people complaining of excessive signage at intersections and areas that were precarious to drivers.
"The court can make a rule on the property, such as the time, place and manner of electioneering," Parker County Elections Administrator Crickett Miller told commissioners Monday, referencing the annex. "As long as you own the property, you can make restrictions, such as two signs per candidate, or something like that."
Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan questioned where the county's property line ends at the Santa Fe Drive annex, with Forrest noting it's basically anything behind a telephone pole.
"Some candidates had 40 plus signs, just at one location," Dugan said. "I never wanted to be the sign police, but they're getting closer to the roads."
County Attorney John Forrest said they cannot prohibit signs all together at an election site.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden, echoed later by both Democratic and Republican party officials, said he witnessed candidates flagging cars down at a voting location to stop the vehicle and give them campaign materials.
"There were cars being stopped, with candidates standing in front of the cars," he said.
Parker County Democratic Chair Kay Parr said she had experienced that issue a couple of years ago when traffic on a roadway was backed up because of a candidate.
"I've done a lot of research on signage," Parr said, noting it can get a little muddy. "There's laws for the ethics commission, for the election acode and then TxDOT has its own set of rules."
Precinct 300 Chair Marvin Herring said he saw a candidate cross the 100-foot line many times at the Aledo ISD Administration Building, adding it should be Miller's job to stop that.
"It's been going on before she got here and after she got here," he said, adding that something should also be done to ensure signs still up after the election are removed.
Precinct 300 Chair Jennifer Lundy, who has worked with several candidates on their campaigns, said she would like to request a booklet for each registered candidate with clear rules and areas of specific requests, such as a number of campaign signs, if applicable.
The court took no action, but did call for a May 7 election, which will consist of constitutional amendments and 15 school and city entities.
Despite new criteria and a weather shutdown for a day and a half, Parker County had a "very nice" election for the March primary, Miller said. The new criteria, including Senate Bill 1, included more extensive checks from the ballot board, and 24/7 surveillance and livestreaming from the day the election's office got its first ballot in the mail.
"This year's early voting turnout, we had bad weather so we had to shut down Wednesday and part of Thursday," she said. "On Friday, everybody decided they better get out and vote.
"At the [courthouse] annex, there was a line for 45 minutes all day long, and we didn't close until 7:45 that night."
Approximately 11,750 people voted early, with 28 voting on a limited ballot, meaning they were registered to vote but had not yet been registered in Parker County.
Miller said they also had 22 walk-aways — people who took their ballot home with them.
"It's not a large percentage, but it still matters," she said. "We need to work more with the voters to help them understand that if they take their ballot home with them, their vote did not count. You have to make sure you put it in the machine."
Of 82 provisional ballots, 30 were accepted.
Due to lines, many voting sites didn't close until around 7:40 p.m., while other locations saw a very low turnout, prompting Miller to suggest combining several sites.
"If you look at the Precinct 4 barn, .2 miles away is a church voting site," she said. "According to the election code you can't go below 50 percent. We're down to 38 voting centers, so you could lose a couple."
Forrest suggested they look at a future growth before making a decision, as Agnes Baptist Church, which had one of the lowest turnouts, is located in front of a planned subdivision.
Dugan said the voting supercenters had been a big help to his location, as was the occasion when a couple of the precinct barn's voting machines went down and Dugan was able to steer voters around the corner.
In terms of voting equipment, Miller said the county could use five more scanners and seven more controllers. If the Agnes voting location were to close, it would provide four more workers and more machines to other locations, saving about $600-$700.
Rather than spending more money on machines, Dugan suggested communicating to voters of closer locations where they would not have to wait in line. Miller said there was a notice on the door of each voting location with four of the closest locations highlighted.
Parker County Judge Pat Deen suggested they look at the equipment and come back for more discussion prior to the next budget cycle.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• Approved a bid by Ed Bell Construction for Phase 2 of the East Loop (Farm-to-Market Road 730 to U.S. Highway 180) in the amount of $9,648,422.80, below the engineer's estimate of $9.9 million.
The company was the lowest of three bidders for the project, and has done work near Ric Williamson Memorial Highway and the new Aledo elementary school.
Chris Bosco with the Freese and Nichols engineering firm was work could begin as soon as April 1 with an 11-month duration for construction.
"We're trying to target having the road opened by the end of the year," he said. "It's still achievable but clean-up would take us into [next] March."
• Approved a 60-day outdoor burning ban at the request of Fire Marshal Sean Hughes.
"All of North Texas is under a severe drought and we have critical fire conditions today through Thursday," Hughes told commissioners, noting his office had made some pre-approved ag exemptions for some. "I would like 90, but we're asking for 60 days from [Monday] with the ability to lift it in the event of significant rain."
• Took no action on the purchase of portable backup generators for several county buildings. The item was brought before the court two weeks ago, and rescheduled to follow a committee meeting that was supposed to happen last week. The committee was expected to reconvene Monday afternoon, with the item to be placed on the next commissioner's court agenda.
