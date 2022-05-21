SIP BY SIP: Aledo's first wine boutique aims to educate

ALEDO — As soon as you walk through the double doors of VinoCo, the friendly face of JR Clark is there to greet you and take you on a unique wine experience.
The Aledo business, which opened its doors off Farm-to-Market Road 1187 in mid-October, is retail, first and foremost, with wine from roughly 18 countries represented, and more than 40 different grapes, said owner Chris Watson, who started the business with his wife Katy along with their partners and best friends Colby and Jennifer Hale.
“About five years ago, we moved out to Aledo,” Watson said. “Then in January of last year, our household was hit with COVID.”
During that long quarantine period, Watson and his wife began talking about a side business they thought would do well in the Aledo area.
“We thought, we love wine, we love traveling and learning about wine,” he said. And thus the idea was born.
Watson followed that up with a call to Clark to pick his brain. The wine guru was already well known to the couple — you may recognize him from his 17 years at Central Market in Fort Worth, where he served as the wine manager. Clark was on board, and was hired in August of last year.
Clark got his first taste of the wine business back in 1997, when he was working at Reata as a server. A table of eight — seven women and one man — came in to eat on Father’s Day, and one of the women asked for a Meritage, or blended, wine.
Clark called a friend to ask for wine advice, then delivered eight bottles to the table. As the group finished, the woman handed Clark the signed receipt, complete with a $1,000 tip.
“She told me I could spend it on whatever I wanted, but if I were her, I’d invest in the wine business,” Clark said.
After sending the group out in their limo with a few more bottles for the ride home, Clark received another $500 tip from the woman. He went out and spent all $1,500 on wine books.
He would soon find himself working at Del Frisco’s as part of their wine staff, and a mentor brought him along for a three-week Cape Wine Academy in South Africa, where he learned everything from the basic grape harvesting process all the way on up.
Now, Clark is committed to passing down that knowledge that was passed on to him.
“You never stop learning, everything can change day to day,” he said, pointing out the weather changes in Burgundy, wildfires in California and earthquakes in Chili, all of which can impact the flowering and harvesting in vineyards. “You’re at the mercy of Mother Nature.”
That knowledge is something that makes VinoCo unique, Watson said, noting that while the business enables a customer to come in and pick out a bottle of wine, they also offer wine clubs and classes to educate.
“I don’t pretend to be a wine expert, and one thing that bugs me more than anything is people who are snobbish about wine,” he said. “We’re lucky enough to be able to bring in a great person that knows the wine business. We want to educate, not judge.”
The first wine class was held in November to coincide with the premier of Yellowstone. The pupils were introduced two six different wines, each paired with a different character from the hit show.
Earlier this month, they hosted VinoCo de Mayo, with all different Mexican wines paired with appetizers from Joe T. Garcia’s.
Surprisingly, Mexican wine has a deep history dating back to the 1590s, and “their wineries are stellar,” Clark says.
VinoCo also hosted a Mother’s Day Rose Soiree with rose selections and a brunch bites buffet.
The wine boutique also offers a monthly wine club, which is now up to almost 90 members, featuring three different levels: Wine Wrangler, Foreman and Wine Barron, as well as quarterly wine club parties. They also have a Barrell Room, which can be rented out for private parties.
VinoCo carries the big-name labels but also works with numerous mom and pop distributors with a focus on family-owned wineries from all over the world. Prices range from the $7-$10 mark all the way up, as well.
And of course, a walk through the door and quick chat with Clark will get you exactly what you’re looking for.
“I’ll ask you the basics ... do you like red, white, rose or sparkling? And are you pairing with this food,” he said. “Most people can tell you everything you need to know in the first 10-15 seconds. Every single wine has a feel.”
That specialized approach is something Clark and Watson pride themselves on in offering a unique experience to the Aledo and surrounding communities.
“We’re excited to get in here on the ground floor,” Clark said, noting the booming economic climate in East Parker County.
VinoCo is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To sign up for classes or find out more about the wine club, visit www.vinocowines.com/, swing by during business hours or visit their Facebook and Instagram pages.
