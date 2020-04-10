Springtown ISD board of trustees approved a resolution regarding grading guidelines during a special meeting on Thursday.
Schools in Texas are closed until May 4 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which means districts had to implement distance learning systems and unique ways to grade during the closure.
SISD’s resolution includes changes to the academic handbook to allow for a minimum of one grade per week, no weighted grades, make-up work changes, no semester exams and revised scoring. For scoring of at-home work, passing is either the average of grades in the fourth and fifth six-weeks period or an 85, whichever is higher. A failing score is 60, and incomplete work will be recorded as such. For elementary students who are graded on nine-week periods instead of six, a passing score will be either the average of grades in the third nine-week period or an 85, whichever is higher.
Incomplete scores can keep students from earning credit or being promoted to the next grade level, Superintendent Mike Kelley said. District staff has been able to connect with most students during the closure.
“We also recognize that there are going to be a few instances where some kids are not able to engage in any way, particularly at the elementary, the youngest kids, and if they’re not able to give us any kind of feedback, and we’re going to work as hard as we can to get that, but there could be a situation where, in the fall when those kids return to us, or after May 4 if we’re lucky enough to be back in school, they’ll come back to us, and we’ll review,” Kelley said. “A kid could potentially be promoted if they show us they’re ready for the next grade level.”
GPAs for seniors will be calculated based on work up to the fifth six-weeks and not include grades in the sixth six weeks. For classes of 2021-25, GPAs will not include grades from spring 2020 for high school credit, and this also applies to students transferring to SISD.
“There are some who this is going to help, and there will be some who this will hinder a little bit,” Kelley said. “This was a very difficult decision for those reasons. There’s not a perfect way to do it, but I think this is the most fair and maybe the least impactful for the masses.”
To a question by Board Vice President Rick Beall, Kelley said that the former rules may be put back in place if students come back on May 4, though there may be students who continue distance learning.
“We would not be married to this indefinitely,” Kelley said. “We could come back and revisit them. The board, through the resolution, would be granting me the authority to suspend or reinstate depending on what we feel like our need was.”
The board also approved a resolution to pay employees in the Child Nutrition Department time-and-a-half for work done on March 29-30 to provide students with meals. Foodservice workers had exhausted the number of meals prepared for students, which required workers to come in and cook to provide meals for all in need.
“They really had to work awfully hard during that interim, harder than they had expected,” Kelley said.
The board approved a resolution for Kelley to seek waivers from the Texas Education Agency and others based on guidance from national, state and local authorities or agencies.
