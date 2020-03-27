Springtown ISD board of trustees approved a resolution to pay employees during school closings and postponed the upcoming board election during Monday’s meeting.
Employees who cannot come to work are being paid their normal wages, Superintendent Mike Kelley said.
“Our teachers and staff will work from home until we are able to safely come back to work,” Kelley said. “Quite a few of our office staff are still working but following ‘social distancing’ advice while they fulfill essential responsibilities.”
Board member Jay Grubis said the board had discussed making decisions on payment on a weekly basis but decided to make the decision for four weeks so employees wouldn’t have to worry.
“I think you need to take care of your employees, which Springtown has always been good about taking care of their employees,” Grubis said. “I think it’s a good gesture.”
The board postponed the scheduled May 2 school board election for Place 4 and 5 to Nov. 3. Chris Gilley is running for Place 4, and Mark Patrick Bryant, Paul Gregory and Gary Veazey are running for Place 5. Neither of the board’s incumbents — President Amy Walker and Secretary Jody Lowery — filed for re-election.
Unless someone resigns, the current board will remain intact until the election in November, Kelley said. Having an election in May would have created health risks for many people, and since not everyone has the option of voting via mail, a lot of people would be restricted to in-person voting, he said.
“Personally, the opportunity to vote is very important to me, but I don’t think it’s logical or appropriate to ask our community to do so when there is an avoidable health risk,” Kelley said. “I think our trustees are hoping (as I am) that it will be safer to hold an election in November rather than in May. By unanimous vote, the trustees opted to postpone the election in hopes of helping ensure that everyone who wants to vote doesn’t have to decide whether the risk of infection is worth the effort. I don’t think the candidates would want the election of a trustee to a three-year term to be decided by what might be a very, very low voter turnout in a May 2020 election.”
Grubis called this decision a fair one, especially in an effort to protect older voters and election workers.
“I’m good with it,” Grubis said of the change. “I think it will make a more fair election.”
