Firework bans in Parker and Palo Pinto counties led off the Independence Day weekend, with authorities in both areas reporting a small amount of brush fires that were quickly contained.
Palo Pinto County commissioners last week issued a ban of both the discharge and sale of fireworks, with an exception for a public display Monday night at Ram Stadium. Flames popping up there brought the show to an early close.
“We had too many spot fires,” Fire/EMS Chief Ryan Dunn said Tuesday. “And we had to cancel it.”
Dunn said the show operator made the decision to stop the event, but he added he’d been about to make the same call. The show lasted about 20 minutes.
“She did the right thing,” the chief said. “It just was a dangerous situation, and they had to make a call. And they made the right call.”
Otherwise, Dunn reported his crews responded to six brush fires “outside of our normal call load” on Monday. He said the department did not respond to any heat-related medical situations.
“I don’t think we had any of those,” he said, noting triple-digit heat in the forecast. “So, we’ll be patiently waiting to see what that brings to us.”
Parker County Emergency Management Coordinator and Fire Marshal Sean Hughes said they received close to a thousand calls of residents reporting the discharge of fireworks from Friday through Monday night.
“We had 11 marshals out and about all over the 910 square miles of the county,” he said. “Most folks were very cooperative and we’d like to thank those who did observe the ban and who called us about their neighbors.
“Had we not had the ban, we would have had many more incidents.”
Hughes reported about 10 grass fires over the weekend, which were quickly contained by local fire departments.
Weatherford hosted its annual Spark in the Park concert and fireworks show at Heritage Park Monday night, which went off without a hitch.
The city of Hudson Oaks’ Boomin’ 4th saw a small incident at the beginning of its fireworks show, but it was quickly taken care of.
Parker County ESD 3 Administrator Donna Lambert said Hudson Oaks VFD had an engine and two brush trucks at the event, as well as another truck from Weatherford, which contracts with the department on calls.
“This is my 10th year, and that’s the most people I’ve ever seen,” she said of Monday night’s event. “You couldn’t put another person in that park for nothing.”
A ban on all outdoor burning continues in both counties, with Parker County’s fireworks ban running the length of its burn ban (through Sept. 6).
The Dempsey Fire, that has brought crews from the Texas A&M Forest Service and several counties to the Farm-to-Market 4 area in Palo Pinto County during the past week, was 100 percent contained, according to TAFS, with all the resources from the state released, Dunn said Tuesday.
