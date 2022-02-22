MINERAL WELLS — An outdoor festival on Saturday in Mineral Wells promises to punch three of the five senses when Smokin’ Hot BBQ and Bluegrass Festival fires up.
“There’s three bands,” event co-producer Bob Kaspar said of the feast for the ears, nose and taste buds.
Set from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Texas Frontier Trails north of downtown, this is the first BBQ/bluegrass event put on by Kaspar and his wife, Carol. The couple also produces the Mineral Wells Film Festival in August.
As of Friday, Kaspar said he had seven of 10 cooking slots filled.
Along with the brisket by cooks from Mineral Wells, Fort Worth/Dallas, Austin — and one Florida cook — there will be contests in desserts and sides.
Festival goers are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs, and coolers will be allowed. The $15 admission, $10 in advance through the event’s Facebook page, includes a chance to sample and vote on each cook’s entry. Non-alcoholic concessions and snacks will be on hand.
Kaspar also encouraged musicians to bring their instruments for an onstage jam session with the bands once their sets are finished.
“You can actually meet the artists and jam with the artists,” he said. “If our friends in the community and family come get together and listen to some bluegrass music and eat some barbecue, that’s success.”
