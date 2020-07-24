Snow Garrett Wealth Management, a financial planning and investment management firm, recently rebranded to BentOak Capital. Firm leadership cited continued growth of the firm as well as their collaborative team approach as key motivators for the rebrand.
“Our firm has gone from a two-person effort in the 90s to a team of specialists with multiple office locations today,” firm Founder Wayne Garrett said. “We recognized that our brand needed to be more aligned with our culture, including the name of the firm.”
Snow Garrett Wealth Management began work its rebranding project in the early fall of 2019 and was slated to officially unveil their new look in March or April. However, things were put on hold with the recent shutdowns and social distancing measures.
“We hit the pause button on our rebrand roll out for a number of reasons — most importantly, we wanted our primary focus to be navigating clients through economic uncertainty,” firm President Brandon Garrett said. “But our rebrand is more than just cosmetic. It’s about enhanced client experience and communication, so we made the decision to move forward with our rebrand to BentOak now rather than waiting for a return to normalcy.”
In addition to the new look and name change, BentOak Capital clients will enjoy improved communications through BentOak’s new website, blog and digital content. On the service front, the BentOak team has added additional financial planning services and deliverables. They are also expecting to go live with a new online client portal later this year.
“The industry has continued to evolve throughout my career, but one thing has never changed: our clients come first. Delivering on that unwavering priority means that we must adapt and plan for decades ahead, and we feel a brand transformation helps us better frame our capabilities, our people and our vision,” Wayne Garrett said.
The purpose behind the BentOak Capital name is honoring the past while looking to the future. Wayne and Brandon Garrett are descendants of Texas frontier-era pioneers who wanted to pay homage to their family roots in a more subtle way rather than having their last name be the focal point.
“On the plains of the Texas frontier, bent trees served as markers or trail guides, which is the original inspiration behind the name BentOak. The ‘oak’ tree itself is strong and enduring and is a tip of the hat to our roots and our long-term vision. The name ‘capital’ serves a dual purpose — to underscore the nature of our business as asset managers as well as highlight our biggest value offering as a firm, which we believe is our human capital, our people,” Brandon Garrett said.
The firm’s ownership structure, broker/dealer and custodial relationships will remain unchanged. Wayne Garrett is also a partner in Snow, Garrett, Williams, CPAs, which is a separate entity and unaffected by the BentOak rebrand. The BentOak Capital team is comprised of seven wealth advisors (all of whom are Certified Financial Planner practitioners) and seven operations and administrative staff members. As of July 18, 2020, the team oversees approximately $438 million in advisory and brokerage assets for their clients.
