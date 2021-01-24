Soil and Water Conservation District's annual sale going on now

Parker County Soil and Water Conservation District is offering conservation plantings during its annual sale.
The district offers wildflower seeds and tree seedlings for spring planting, as well as rain barrels and attachments throughout the year. A Brillion grass seeder is available for rent for native and improved grasses at $75 for up to 12.5 acres or $6 an acre for acreage over 12.5 acres. Call 817-594-4672 to be added to the waiting list.
The tree seedling program has been a yearly offering since 1991. Orders for evergreen and hardwood seedlings can be made until Feb. 11, with pickup being on or after Feb. 19. As always, a limited number of containerized seedlings in 10-inch tubes may be available Feb. 19. Seedlings are purchased from the Texas Forestry Service through a cooperative program with several soil and water conservation districts.
All trees and shrubs have a beneficial purpose in nature. Planted in the right place for a specific purpose, trees and shrubs will grow to save energy when installed as a windbreak. Crop or livestock production will benefit from an area protected against the effects of wind, a riparian buffer improves water quality, and provides shelter and nesting sites for wildlife. Trees planted now will grace your property with leafy boughs and bountiful shade for years.
Evergreen seedlings are sold in boxes of 25 for $75 or individually for $3, and have a root volume of 10 cubic inches. This year the available selection is Afghanistan pine, Austrian pine, Pinyon pine and Oriental arborvitae.
Hardwood seedlings are shipped bare rooted in gel packing and are 18 to 24 inches tall in bundles of 25 for $38. This year the available selection is American plum, sand plum, bur oak, Chinkapin oak, Shumard oak and little native pecan.
The ever popular “Range Plants of North Central Texas” is available with a minimum donation of $25 to the district, and gate signs are available for a minimum donation of $20. The PCSWCD is a political subdivision of the State of Texas, and has no taxing authority. A true grass roots organization advocating good environmental policies, Parker County SWCD has been working for Parker County residents for the past 79 years.
For more information on purchasing seedlings or to obtain an information packet, visit the PCSWCD office at 604 N. Main St., Suite 100, call 817-594-4672, ext. 3, or emailparkercounty@swcd.texas.gov. Information is also online at parkercountyswcd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.