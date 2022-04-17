Property owners will soon receive their 2022 Notice of Appraised Value from the Parker County Appraisal District. However, all property owners will not receive a notice this year.
This year, PCAD mailed approximately 40,000 notices to property owners. The number of notices is much lower in comparison to last year when PCAD sent over 76,000 notices during their reappraisal year. Unlike many appraisal districts in Texas who reappraise every year, PCAD only reappraises in odd numbered years. 2022 is not a reappraisal year for PCAD. Therefore, any value difference for this year is likely due to new improvements made to the property or due to a homestead cap increase.
Additional information on homestead caps, plus answers to most common questions can be found by visiting the “Protest Process” menu located on the left side of PCAD’s website at www.parkercad.org.
Also, the estimated taxes are no longer located on the Notice of Appraised Value. In the 86th Texas Legislative Session, Sec. 25.19 of the Texas Property Tax Code was changed to eliminate the estimated taxes from the Notice of Appraised Value. As a courtesy, PCAD still provides your estimated taxes online.
Property owners have the right to protest actions concerning their property tax appraisals. For most, the deadline to file a protest for the 2022 Tax Year is Monday, May 16. Property owners can file their protest online, in person, or by mail to 1108 Santa Fe Dr. Weatherford, TX 76086. Mailed protests must have a postmark date on or before May 16. For convenience, there is also a drive-thru window and an after-hours drop box located at the front of the building.
PCAD is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
