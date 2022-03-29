Sophomore Kangaroo doesn't let blindness slow him down

Angel Alderete is enthusiastic about life, but not in a rah-rah kind of way. The Weatherford sophomore’s zest for taking on his challenges is found more deeply in words like confident, vigorous and insistent.
Just ask the blind Kangaroo if he ever decides something is beyond his reach.
“Nope. No, no,” he responded to the question, his volume higher with each word, and continuing to rise. “Never. No, sir. I will never give up.”
That steel focus now has Angel moving into the fast lane, ever since he expressed an unlikely desire to participate in track and field.
“Since my other siblings were in sports, I thought I’d do the same,” he explained, standing near Roo Stadium. “I thought I’d be in track because it is a fun sport.”
Special education teacher Matt Young learned of Angel’s plan when he spotted him on the shot put ring.
“We got to talking,” Young said. “And I said, ‘Are you interested in track and field?’”
The teacher asked Angel what event might interest him.
“He said, ‘I have no idea,’” Young recalled, before describing how he first put a shot put in the teen’s palm. “After a week of doing shot put, I said, ‘Have you ever ran?’ He said, ‘I never had the opportunity.’”
Young said he promised Angel two things: the goal the young man was contemplating would require hard work, and, “No. 2, it’s going to be worth it.”
At first Young and his daughter, Katlyn, walked and soon jogged holding the ends of a guide rope with Angel grabbing the rope between them. Young stopped letting Angel use his cane as the young man grew more used to the movement.
Before long, the son of Rolando and Kathy Alderete was outpacing the guide rope. Now, Angel runs free with Katlyn at his side to help him stay in one lane.
“He’s getting the mechanics of the game down where, what does the next level look like?” Young said. “That’s something only Angel can determine.”
Young said the whole experience has him asking who is the teacher here and who is the student.
“Instead of the teacher, I’ve become his student,” he said. “He’s taught me to enjoy the moment and that life’s challenges can be overcome — that you don’t stop.”
Katlyn, 17, has noticed Angel is teaching a lot of his peers.
“He is very motivated,” she said. “And I love seeing the faces on the kids, just the utter shock and amazement to see that they can do what he does.”
That’s probably why the track team will join Angel in a 400 meter run at the high school track off Interstate 20 on April 11. Young said the public is invited to come cheer the 3:30 p.m. achievement.
In addition to being an amazing runner on more than one level, Angel can make an alto sax sing. He also aspires to become an auto mechanic one day, overcoming obvious obstacles in Brian Davey’s mechanic class.
“If I could get (the class) as excited about doing stuff as him, man, this class would be wild,” Davey said, shortly after verbally guiding Angel through tucking tread into rim and finding the sweet spot of inflation.
Inside the auto mechanics shop on the Ninth Grade campus, Katlyn looked past her friend.
“I sure would, one day, love to learn about cars,” she said.
“I gotcha,” an Angel’s voice replied.
