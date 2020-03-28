Arlene Shelton was once a lost soul searching for her calling throughout her youth spent in New Orleans and soon after discovered her saving grace — art.
Shelton grew up in New Orleans and attended private school up until she went to college.
“I went to private school all my life and we didn’t have art education. My dad was a graphic designer and I would always see him create and design things, and I was just amazed by that. My friends would always draw on the board and the way they would draw was so interesting, they drew from memory and could do whatever was popular at that time,” Shelton said. “I would try to do that without any success. I just thought I was not artistic until I took art as a junior in high school. I realized I had this ability that a lot of other kids didn’t have and I did have the ability to draw, it was just different. I could do still life drawings from observation and that really inspired me. I was kind of a lost soul before that — I didn’t know where I was being led to and I needed something to help save me. Art wound up being that thing.”
Shelton received her bachelor of fine arts degree from the University of Texas at Arlington and also decided to get her teaching certification. She graduated college, did her student teaching and got her first job in 1995 at Brewer High School. That’s also where she met her husband, Ron Shelton, who is the principal at Aledo High School.
“I worked there for seven years and then I met [Ron], and we fell in love, got married and had four beautiful kids. My husband and I decided I would stay home with the kids and I stayed home for a period of about nine years,” Shelton said. “When my youngest was about to enter kindergarten, that’s when I realized I needed to go back and so I went to Lake Worth ISD for four years. My husband was still at White Settlement at the time and he decided that he needed a change and wanted to come to Aledo because that’s where he had grown up and graduated from.”
A position opened up at the Daniel Ninth Grade Campus and Shelton was officially hired by AISD in 2013 to teach Art I and II courses.
“Arlene is a beautiful soul who has a gift for helping people find their passion through art. It is moving to see how she inspires her students to challenge themselves and the world they live in,” AISD Board Secretary Forrest Collins said. “Now we all are seeing her use her passion to inspire our entire community. In a world that encourages us to quickly express our simplest thoughts with social media, Arlene reminds us that it’s important we fully explore our own beliefs and express them in more meaningful and lasting ways.”
Shelton has since loved every minute of teaching her students.
“I love how students seem to find who they are. It’s not all about art, it’s about finding their creative voice, finding their path to creativity. Regardless of whether we’re going to be artists or not, finding that creative outlet, finding a way to problem solve in creative ways, those are necessary things in our world,” Shelton said. “That has been my drive in the classroom, find out who these kids are and try to meet their needs in unique ways. Ultimately, learning to make our mark on society is huge.”
But Shelton made the decision that she wanted to do more, not just for her students, but for the artists of the community. That’s when she started the Aledo Art Collective, which officially opened its doors in February at 108 Jearl St. in Aledo.
“We have a bunch of artists that pay for memberships to get a small space in there and they use it as their studio space, or they use it as space to sell their artwork and then we also have an open classroom area that we can use for events as well,” Shelton said. “My goal is to eventually have a free after school program where kids can just go in there and use the studio space and work amongst artists.”
Aledo Art Collective’s key unlimited members include Sharlotte Bounoil, Robin Purcell, Julie Hiltbrunner and Kathy Cunning.
“Arlene is such an amazing person. She has built this really awesome community that has the tagline of ‘to cultivate creative communities’ and she has done that so successfully and she just cares so much about every person that walks in the door. She’s a very intentional person and I think that’s what I love most about her,” Bounoil, a graphic artists and AAC member, said. “She takes the time to listen and that’s something that people don’t do nowadays. She’s just overall accepting, loving an warm. Despite having four kids, a full time job and starting Aledo Art Collective, she makes it a point to call me every day just to check up on me. She deserves so much recognition.”
Bounoil said even with the coronavirus outbreak, Shelton is still managing the Collective’s Facebook page every day and finding ways to help her members stay creative.
“She’s helping initiate different projects we can do at home, just checking up on us and giving us ideas and things that you can do from home for free. What she’s created is just really solid and it’s a community of creatives and that’s not an easy task,” Bounoil said. “She’s built a community with people that have feelings of being a little different or maybe feeling like they don’t belong and helped them find some place they do belong.”
Purcell is also a member of the Collective, but met Shelton in 2015 when Purcell’s daughter took her art class at Aledo ISD.
“Arlene has been a big influence in my family’s life. She was my daughter’s teacher in ninth grade and that’s how our friendship began and I would volunteer in her STEAM studio up at the high school, so just through that we grew as friends and when she came up with this idea, it was just sort of genius,” Purcell said. “We have a lot of artists that come together and we enjoy each other, and it’s been amazing to see all these different people come together for one big collective that we can all be a part of.”
Purcell uses the AAC as a studio for her business designing signs, but is also the coordinator for all of the Collective’s programs.
“I have my own business, I make signs and also do artwork, but before the Collective I was working out of my home so this definitely provided me a space where I could move that out of the house and have a studio,” Purcell said. “In addition to that, it’s just great being around all the different creatives that are up there. We bounce ideas off each other, we critique each other, it’s a nice collaborative effort on everybody’s part. We’ve started creating an online calendar where the public can see our upcoming classes and such.”
Being an artist herself, Shelton works in oil paints, watercolor and even glass to create her masterpieces.
“Painting is my prayer, creating is my prayer, and whenever I create something I long for a very simple existence and yet still meaningful. I create things that are very simple on purpose because it provides me an outlet to think about the true meaning of life and what’s truly important,” Shelton said. “When I paint something it’s usually for someone and with someone in mind — whoever needs that prayer, that sense of hope. I do a lot of commissions for moms and I go through an interview process with them asking them about what their hopes and prayers are while I take notes. When I deliver the art work, it’s the most amazing experience and tears just start running down our cheeks because it’s not about what it is, it’s about the person.”
For more information about Shelton and her work, visit aledoartcollective.com.
