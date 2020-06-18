Southwest Ford honors Parker County students

In a unique partnership, Ford Motor Company Fund matched every dollar invested by the North Texas Ford dealers to award $500,000 in Ford Driving Dreams scholarships to 250 students through their participation in the “What Drives Your Dreams?” essay contest.
Parker County’s Cayden Clark (Millsap High School), Audrie Farmer (Peaster High School), Madeleine Gould (Aledo High School), Emily Hand (Peaster High School), Aidan Hayes (Aledo High School) and Joshua Kingston (Peaster High School) were among those from 146 schools selected.
“Our collaborative work with the North Texas Ford dealers demonstrates Ford’s commitment to continue investing in education and helping to strengthen communities,” Joe Avila, manager, U.S. & Latin America, Ford Motor Company Fund, said. “At Ford Fund we are proud to help these exceptional students start their college journey and are committed to adapting our programs to best served their unique challenges during COVID-19.”
Ford Fund recognized the scholarship winners for their accomplishments and hard work during a virtual ceremony June 4. Students heard from entrepreneur, investor and owner of Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban; Ross Bjork, athletic director at Texas A&M; Ford representatives; and others who congratulated the students and urged them to stay focused on their goals, work hard and not be deterred by challenges. Students also had the opportunity to receive e-gift cards through their participation in virtual trivia.
