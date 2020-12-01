It’s that time of year and although some things look a little different this year, the holidays can still be celebrated with upcoming events around the area.
The Weatherford Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual Christmas on the Square Holiday Celebration in Historic Downtown Weatherford from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The event will kick off with the holiday market and food vendors followed by the Weatherford Lights the Night Parade at 6:30 p.m. starting at the Weatherford ISD Ninth Grade Center.
For more information about Christmas on the Square email info@weatherfordchamber.com or call 817-596-3801.
Tommy’s Angel Tree Toy Run will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday in front of the American Legion in Mineral Wells. Participants are asked to bring a new unwrapped toy and/or cash donation. The escorted ride will leave at noon and end at the volunteer fire department. All vehicles are welcome and for more information call 940-327-0531.
The seventh annual Christmas on the Tracks featuring Cowboy Santa will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Peacock’s Feed and Boutique in Weatherford. Back again this year will be the llamas dressed in Christmas attire. The event will also feature train rides, face painting and balloon art, a bounce house, vendors and Jo Bonds Studio dancers.
Visit the Facebook event page, Cowboy Santa & Llamas Christmas on the Tracks, to stay updated and for more information.
The Weatherford Parks and Recreation Department’s Holiday in the Park — Pathway of Lights will begin Dec. 10 and be open every night from 6-9:30 p.m. through Dec. 30 at the Heritage Park Amphitheater. The free event will feature a Christmas tree maze, pathway of lights, a show on the curtain of lights and a 20-foot animated tree. A schedule of food vendors and additional details will be released on the Facebook event pages.
CASA Hope for Children will host its annual Breakfast with Santa event at 9 a.m. on Dec. 12 at Galbreaith-Pickard Hilltop Chapel in Willow Park. The drive-thru event will feature breakfast in a bag, a toy, socially-distanced photos with Santa and balloon art with elves.
The city of Springtown’s Old-Fashion Christmas will be back from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 12 at the square. The festival will feature live entertainment, children’s activities, pictures with Santa and dozens of vendors. For more information visit the city’s website or Facebook event page.
The city of Millsap’s annual Tree Lighting and Parade will take place from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 around city hall. The parade will kick off at 3 p.m. and the celebration will include an ugly sweater contest, chili cook-off, pictures with Santa, hot dogs, cookies and drinks and performances by the Millsap High School band and choir. Chili cook-off entries will need to be brought to city hall by 1 p.m. For more information visit the Facebook event page.
The 5th annual Wassail Walk will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 12 in Historic Downtown Weatherford. The public is invited to shop downtown while trying local businesses’ wassail and voting on the top wassail concocter.
Visit the 5th Annual Wassail Walk Facebook event page to see a list of participating locations and for more information.
Drive-Thru Firefighter Santa Food Drive will kick off at 6 p.m. on Dec. 12 at the Aledo Volunteer Fire Department, across the street from Aledo High School. Folks can drive through the fire station to say hi to Santa and drop off non-perishable food for local charities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.