Weatherford College staff members are back in the office as registration deadlines for the Spring 2022 semester approach rapidly.
The deadline for new students to apply to the college for the spring is Monday, Jan. 10. The deadline for current students to register for the spring is Friday, Jan. 14.
“We expect heavy traffic between now and those deadlines,” said Kay Landrum, WC executive dean of student services. “The sooner students start the process, the more likely they will finish prior to the deadlines with the schedules they need.”
Last year’s spring semester registration topped 5,000 students, and college officials expect a similar number this year.
New students may go to wc.edu and click on “Apply Now” to get started. Advisors are also available to speak to students face-to-face.
Landrum said registration for the summer and fall semesters is also right around the corner.
“Our office is preparing now for the 2022-23 academic year, and we look forward to what could be a record number of students,” she said. “Registration will begin in April, but new students will be able to apply for the Fall 2022 semester as early as Jan. 24.”
