AUSTIN — State Sen. Drew Springer announced a series of upcoming town halls in Senate District 30's Erath, Parker, Denton and Collin counties.
"The Texas Senate has passed almost every item on the list presented by Gov. Abbott for the current special session," Springer said. "While we wait on the House to act, it provides me the opportunity to meet with the people I serve and share what we accomplished during the 87th Session and, more importantly, what else the people of Senate District 30 would like for us to work on."
Springer will be in Weatherford for a town hall Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 6-7 p.m. at the Weatherford College E.W. Mince Building, 225 College Park Drive.
Senate District 30 includes Archer, Clay, part of Collin, Cooke, part of Denton, Erath, Grayson, Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker, Wichita, Wise and Young counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.