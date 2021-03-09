AUSTIN — State Sen. Drew Springer (SD-30) and State Rep. Lynn Stucky (HD-64) filed Senate Bill 1126 and House Bill 2705 Monday to establish Texas Woman's University's three campuses as one university system.
"For over 100 years, Texas Woman's University has historically educated women and minorities to be trailblazers in their fields," Springer said. "Unifying the Denton, Dallas, and Houston campuses will further elevate TWU's role as the only woman-focused university system in the country as they continue preparing their students to enter the workforce. I'm proud to file this legislation and work with Representative Stucky to support TWU's mission to better equip the next generation of exceptional leaders."
"I am proud to author HB 2705/SB 1126 with Sen. Drew Springer, joining Texas Woman's University campuses in Denton, Dallas and Houston as a university system," Stucky added. "While these campuses already work hand in hand, recognizing them as the first publicly funded woman-focused system in the nation will allow them to better educate their students and take the next step in meeting the workforce needs of Texas."
Founded in 1901, TWU is the largest public university in the nation primarily for women. With its main campus in Denton and two health science centers in Dallas and Houston, TWU serves not only the north central region, but also the entire state of Texas. With the most ethnically diverse student body in Texas, TWU also ranks as the fifth most diverse institution in the U.S. If formally united as a university system, TWU would be the first and only public university with the purpose of serving women. TWU produces over half of the doctoral degrees awarded in Texas in allied health fields, and 24% of all critically needed doctoral degrees in nursing in Texas are awarded by TWU.
"After making significant contributions for a half-century to the state in three major cities, it makes sense for Texas Woman's University to formalize its operations as a university system," said TWU Chancellor Carine M. Feyten. "This endeavor will expand our role of providing quality education to Texans and enhance our identity as the only university system in the nation that is woman focused. I am grateful for the leadership of Dr. Stucky and Sen. Springer on this issue and their willingness to represent TWU in this endeavor."
TWU Board of Regents Chair Jill Jester said she views the change as an opportunity to increase operational efficiencies, expand academic programs, broaden community and corporate partnerships and enhance philanthropic activity, which would broaden Texas Woman's state impact and contribute to Texas' economic vitality.
"Denton has always been the home of TWU and we believe it is important that the TWU System administration and the administration of the flagship institution be one in the same to avoid creating unnecessary bureaucracy and to ensure Texas Woman's and Denton continue to grow together for the next 100 years," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.