DENTON — State Sen. Drew Springer (SD-30) last week worked with Walmart to facilitate a $5,000 contribution to a local non-profit to ensure those in need have access to feminine hygiene products in local schools.
Founded by Jessica Nordon, Chhaupadi Inc. is a non-profit is fighting to end “Period Poverty” by providing free feminine hygiene products to women and young girls in need. Period Poverty has intensified due to recent supply chain shortages. A lack of feminine hygiene products has been linked to both health issues and an increase in school absences in teen girls.
“Chhaupadi has had a tremendous impact on the lives of many young women who would have otherwise gone without essential feminine hygiene products,” said Springer. “It was an honor to work with Walmart in facilitating this $5,000 grant and ensuring an adequate supply of products for Chhaupadi to stock up on to ensure adequate supplies immediately.”
Nordon said many are unaware how needed these feminine hygiene products actually are.
“Not only are they considered a luxury item but they are classified as nonessential,” she said. “As of August we will be providing free period products to 30 plus locations in DFW. This should show the need. Especially now with the tampon shortage and inflation, period products will be even harder for members of the community to get.”
Ivan Jaime, Walmart’s director of government and public affairs in Texas, said he applauds Springer and Chhaupadi for the work they are doing for women across Texas.
“Walmart is grateful for the opportunity to help provide women and girls with the feminine hygiene products they need,” he said.
Chhaupadi Inc. gives free period products to those in need, educates about period poverty, and period hygiene. They are run completely by volunteers, no paid staff, and 100% of the donations are used to benefit females in need. Chhaupadi Inc. gave out over 50,000 period products In the DFW area over the past two years. ALL products have been donated by the community in the DFW area. These donations go to a variety of organizations they partner with including Communities in Schools, other school programs, those who serve the homeless or indigent population, and those who are victims of domestic violence. Chhaupadi Inc. installs “period cabinets” in communities that would have the most need and the least access to these necessities. They stock the cabinets with feminine hygiene products for the communities to use when they need them, and then they are restocked regularly. There are currently 32 period cabinets. 28 of those are at schools - one school district has used over 5,000 products in the last 8 months. Learn more at www.chhaupadi.org/
