AUSTIN — State Sen. Drew Springer (SD-30) will begin traveling for a 2022 Pre-Session Town Hall Tour Tuesday. The first town halls are scheduled in Clay and Archer counties.
“Listening is one of the most important parts of my job. And being face-to-face with those that I have the pleasure to serve and represent in Austin is the best place to get the direction I need,” Springer said. “The next Legislative Session is only four months away. Taking government to the people and taking questions and direction on issues important to the people of SD 30 is something that I look forward to.”
The Town Hall Tour continues next month, with visits to Collin and Denton counties Sept. 6, Palo Pinto and Parker counties Sept. 7, Grayson and Cooke counties Sept. 8, Wichita County Sept. 9, Young and Jack Counties Sept. 12 and Montague County Sept. 26.
“These meetings will help me develop not only my legislative agenda, but policy positions on a number of policy areas,” Springer said. “I always learn a great deal and look forward to hearing from people all across SD 30.”
Senate District 30 includes Archer, Clay, part of Collin, Cooke, part of Denton, Erath, Grayson, Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker, Wichita, Wise and Young counties.
