Springtown ISD will be looking for voters to approve a $38.5 million bond in the May 1 election that will prepare the district for growth.
SISD Superintendent Mike Kelley said the rate of new home construction has increased, which has led to a jump in student enrollment. In 2014, SISD had about 3,344 students enrolled and, as predicted by a demographers’ study several years ago, was at about 3,640 in 2020.
The $38.5 million bond will include a new elementary campus, the addition of classrooms at the intermediate and junior high campuses and an expansion of the CTE welding shop at the high school.
“The proposed elementary school will basically mirror Goshen Creek Elementary’s footprint. The campus is very efficient with space, and having been in the building for over a decade, we know what adjustments might improve a design that is already very good,” Kelley said. “Additions at Springtown Intermediate and Springtown Middle School will allow us to add to enrollment capacity on both campuses with new classrooms and bathrooms.”
The proposal includes plans to add four classrooms and two bathrooms to the intermediate school and six classrooms, plus two bathrooms, to the middle school, Kelley said.
“The addition planned for the high school includes a vocational shop large enough for two welding labs and one classroom,” he added. “We try to limit the number of students in each secondary classroom to no more than 25 when possible — the welding classes would certainly have a lower student-teacher ratio.”
Springtown ISD’s last bond election was on May 10, 2008 in the amount of $35 million, and increased the tax rate 23.12 cents, Kelley said. The district’s interest and sinking tax rate reached 42.03 cents after the 2008 bond and is now at 20.7 cents.
“The proposed bond is projected to increase the tax rate approximately 11.8 cents,” he said. “In the past five years, our board of trustees has voted to lower the district’s tax rate by approximately 18.5 cents.”
Kelley said it should be noted that individuals ages 65 and older can participate in an exemption program that freezes the tax bill on homesteads.
“The appraised value and tax rate can change, but the amount of school taxes on a homestead cannot increase without significant changes to the property,” he said.
Those individuals that qualify during the 2021 calendar year can call the Parker County Appraisal District at 817-596-0077 or visit www.parkercad.org to register.
For updates on the Springtown ISD bond, visit springtownisdbond.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.