Springtown man indicted for assaulting deputies, theft

A Parker County grand jury indicted Ross Oliver Pruitt, 19, of Springtown, on two counts of assault of a peace officer/judge and theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000, on March 5.
On Feb. 8, a Parker County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 700 of Highland Circle in Springtown in reference to a theft in progress, according to the arrest report. A male victim reported that Pruitt stole his truck out of the driveway of the residence and he had located it in the 300 block of Cactus View Drive in Springtown. When deputies arrived on the scene, the truck was found wrecked into trees.
Pruitt was also located in the trees by deputies and was told to stop but evaded a deputy on foot, according to the report. Pruitt was taken into custody following a short foot pursuit and admitted to stealing the vehicle.
While being taken into custody, Pruitt became verbally non-compliant with the deputies and attempted to pull away, according to the report. The deputies pushed him against a patrol vehicle to gain control and Pruitt turned and struck one of the deputy’s in the face. After physically putting Pruitt on the ground, Pruitt then grabbed and squeezed one of the deputy’s genitals causing him pain and kicked a Parker County sheriff’s sergeant in the back multiple times. The deputies were then able to gain control of Pruitt and secure him in a patrol unit.
“If Mr. Pruitt is convicted of assault on a peace officer, he will be facing a sentence of two to 20 years and a fine of up to $10,000,” Assistant District Attorney Jeff Swain said. “If he is convicted for theft — $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 — he will be facing six months to two years in a state jail facility and a fine of up to $10,000.”
Pruitt is being held in the Parker County Jail on a combined bond of $65,500.
Others indicted on March 5 include:
• Tamara Shannon Adams, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Victoria Marlene Ahlstrand, tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, and possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Ryan Lee Akin, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Dhera Harlaine Allison, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Jade Thomasine Barnett, prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Alfred Earl Bibbs, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
• Tate Lee Bledsoe, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Jacob Wayne Boyett, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Kristin Lee Dempsey, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Randy Lee Draper, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Nicholas Fisher, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Mark David Garza, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams, and unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Jordan Blake Johnston, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Babette Roxane Kern, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
• Amy Jane Kezerian, fraud use/possession of identifying information, more than 10 items, less than 50 items.
• Parker Travis Lee, four counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Amanda Lynn McGuire, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Megan Margaret McMurry, theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.
• Robert David Mize, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Paige Rivera, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Kelly Joe Rodden, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Steven Harold Schepker, prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• William Chadwick Taylor, burglary of a building.
• Juan Avila Trejo, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
• Thomas Maxwell White, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Brandon Scott Ames, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Megan Skylar Boyd, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
• Kimberly Rose Chapmon, possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility.
• Zakry Lee Cooper, burglary of habitation.
• Charmaine Holly Deegear, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Sharissa Holly England, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Gay Lynn Fuller, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Jaden Dawn Galbraith, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Anthony Alan Goyne, theft of a firearm.
• Fransisco Javier Gracia, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Everett Alan Hallum, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Jeffery Whendell Lamm, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Dillon Keller Littleton-Wilson, assault of a public servant.
• Sydni Lynn Murinchack, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Lynn Dwayne Nix, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Patrick Jeremy Pixley, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Trystan Cale Prentice, burglary of habitation with the commission of assault.
• Casey Dewayne Renfroe, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams, and prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility.
• Shannon Nicole Roach, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Juan Manuel Rojas, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams, and evading arrest detention with vehicle.
• Victoria Elizabeth Scheiderich, theft of a firearm.
• Cheryl Irene Shellin, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Jacob Malachi Sills, theft of a firearm.
• Antonio Torrez, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Brian Vallarino, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Riley Spencer Verden, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Michael F. Wehrenberg, Jr., possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Brandi Nichole Wilkerson, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Danika Robin Williams, fraud use/possession of identifying information, less than 5 items.
• Jennifer Lynn Wright, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.