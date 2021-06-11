Springtown man indicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child

A Parker County grand jury recently indicted Leland Darrell Speck, 62, of Springtown, for continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.
During a forensic interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Parker County on March 15, a 12-year-old female made an outcry of sexual abuse by Speck on multiple occasions at a Springtown residence, according to the probable cause affidavit.
“The victim said that the defendant began touching her in a sexual manner when she was 11 years old,” according to the affidavit. “The last time that the defendant had sexual contact with the victim was approximately two weeks before the interview.”
A Parker County Sheriff’s Office investigator interviewed Speck, who admitted to touching the female in a sexual manner.
“Initially, the defendant said that this only occurred on one occasion during the summer,” according to the affidavit. “However, the defendant said that he has a poor memory and that it is possible that it occurred on multiple occasions.”
Besides the continuous sexual abuse of a child count, Speck was also indicted for indecency with a child by sexual contact.
Speck was arrested on April 12 and booked into the Parker County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He bonded out on April 13.
“If Mr. Speck is convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, he will be facing a sentence of 25 to 99 years or life in prison,” Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain said. “If convicted of indecency with a child by contact, his punishment range would be two to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. If he is convicted of either count, Mr. Speck would be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.”
Others indicted on May 21 include:
• Tanner Austin Amick, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
• Sloane Lee Benton, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• Jacob Nathaniel Bryan, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
• Zacharie Dwight Cole, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Carlos Israel Flores, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams; and theft of a firearm.
• Terry Lynn Horner, evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
• Andrew Ward Klein, evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
• Bryan Craig Lank, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Jordain Thomas Lilavois, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15.
• Cameron Nelson Newton, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Anone Phommavongsa, possession of marijuana, more than 4 ounces, less than 5 pounds.
• Sara Elisabeth Pritchard, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Christopher Dorail Sheppard, assault of family/household member with a previous conviction.
• Ashley Nicole Steiger, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Marvin Gene Stephens, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Lisa Kaye Tolley, burglary of habitation.
• Sabrina Breann Toups, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Christine Michelle White, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
• Tyler Dale Wright, assault of peace officer/judge.
• Jaren William Anderson, continuous violence against the family.
• Patrick William Stanley Bresnehan, Jr., three counts of assault of a peace officer/judge.
• Michael Ray Cartmill, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
• Kerri Ann Collins, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Edward Michael Cooper, assault of a peace officer/judge.
• Darion Michael Fischer, burglary of habitation.
• Pablo Arturo Garcia, burglary of habitation with intent of other felony.
• Seth Michael Glover, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury; and injury to child/elderly/disabled with intent of serious bodily injury.
• Gerald Eugene Gozdowski, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Richard Terry Green, theft of property, more than $30,000, less than $150,000; and theft of services, more than $30,000, less than $150,000.
• Keon Hogan, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Jason Lee Kempe, evading arrest detention with vehicle.
• Caitlynn Donna King, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• Luis Miguel Luna-Saucedo, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Sebastian Alexis Martinez, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Fidensio Jorje Maturino, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, in a drug free zone.
• Martin Perez, IV, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Jacob Michael Roden, evading arrest detention with vehicle, with a previous conviction.
• Adam Lazarus Tomar, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram; and assault of a peace officer/judge.
