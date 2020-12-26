Springtown Police Department Sgt. Jason Cobb was recently awarded the Medal of Valor following actions he took during a shooting incident on July 9 in Reno.
Cobb, along with other law enforcement officials from Springtown, Reno and the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 800 block of Harris Road and upon their arrival, were met with gunfire. During the incident, two Reno officers and a Parker County sheriff’s deputy were shot.
Cobb and other officers at the scene held the line to keep innocent civilians in the area safe from harm, according to a release from the city of Springtown.
“That day was stressful for all that were on scene,” Springtown Police Chief Cres Salazar said. “I couldn’t be more proud of Jason. He showed great courage in heading to that scene immediately, without hesitation. It is an honor to have Jason working for this department. He’s not just a colleague/coworker, he is a very good friend. I know that he would do anything for this department.”
The incident resulted in tragedy when the suspect, Lain Christian, 26, shot Sierra Christian, 17, and set fire to the residence, Reno Police Chief Tony Simmons said a few days following the event. Lain was later found deceased at the scene from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Cobb was presented the Medal of Valor by Simmons at a ceremony on Dec. 17, which is awarded to officers who, intelligently and in the line of duty, perform acts of gallantry and valor above and beyond the call of duty at imminent personal hazard to life and with knowledge of the risk.
“I am truly honored to receive the Medal of Valor but I was not the only officer on scene that day who was getting fired upon. Reno Officer Lt. Furr, Officer Thompson and Officer Gall; and Springtown Officer Kern, were there with me when the shots were being fired,” Cobb said. “I tell myself every day before shift, I’m going home at the end of it along with the officers I work with. This day was one of those days that we were all going home alive. I thank God every day we get to go home to our families.”
Cobb wasn’t the only one awarded for actions taken during the incident. Two other Springtown Police Department officers, Michael Satterfield and Clint Kern, were also awarded the Medal of Valor; and Parker County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Thomas Wolf — who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, waist and hand — was awarded the Purple Heart Commendation.
“The police family is strong, we all work closely together, especially with Reno. These guys are family and knowing all of them, we have each other’s back,” Cobb said. “If I was in a situation like we were on July 9, I know without a doubt Reno officers would have done the same for any of us. Receiving this medal is an honor but it is part of the job I signed on the dotted line to do and wouldn’t change it.”
