Springtown's White named FCCLA National Officer

SAN DIEGO — Amie Ann White from Springtown High School was one of 10 national officers elected to serve on the Family, Career and Communities Leaders of America’s National Executive Council at the National Leadership Conference in San Diego, California. Amie Ann White, daughter of Michelle Morrow and Jacob White, will be serving as FCCLA’s Vice President of Development throughout the 2022-2023 year.
Seventeen National Officer candidates took part in the National Executive Council election process as they underwent intense interviews, an FCCLA knowledge test, and presented a prepared speech on-stage during the five-day conference.
As a National Officer, White will be accompanying her team of nine other members, which make up the National Executive Council, to FCCLA National Headquarters in Reston, Virginia for a planning meeting to prepare for the year. The council will build off existing goals to prepare a program of work and as well as develop future goals for the organization. Additionally, the officers will prepare for future workshops and meetings on the local, state, and national levels. During the year, White will also assist in planning the focus and content of FCCLA’s 2023 National Leadership Conference in Denver, CO, July 2-6.
“The once in a lifetime opportunity of serving the national organization has been a dream of mine for years, and now that it is reality I could not be more ecstatic and eager for the year to come,” White said. “I am beyond humbled and honored to guide members through the Ultimate Leadership Experience in Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.”
The highest leadership honor an FCCLA member can achieve is being elected to serve on the National Executive Council. FCCLA continues to provide students with employability skills, relevant youth issues of career preparation, financial literacy, environmental education, traffic safety, community service, and leadership development.
About FCCLA: Family, Career and Community Leaders of America is a dynamic and effective national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education. FCCLA has over 198,000 members and more than 4,500 chapters from 50 state associations, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.
FCCLA: The Ultimate Leadership Experience is unique among youth organizations because its programs are planned and run by members, and it’s the only career and technical in-school student organization with a central focus on careers that support families. Participation in national FCCLA programs and chapter activities helps members become strong leaders in their families, careers, and communities.
