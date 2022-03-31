State environmental regulators in Austin approved an agreed order Wednesday that shaved about 20 percent from a state fine levied at a local water supplier.
Possum Kingdom Water Supply Corp. General Manager Tom Labbe declined to comment Thursday on resolution of a process that began in October 2020. That's when copper levels at the company's George N. Bailey Jr. Water Treatment Plant were detected beyond the permitted benchmark.
Labbe came on as manager after the copper was detected.
Copper actually is a daily diet requirement for humans, according to Texas AgriLife Extension. The extension service adds that too much can cause digestive problems, liver damage and kidney disease.
The small water supplier, which can process up to 2 million gallons a day at the Bailey plant, was fined an initial $10,062 by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. That penalty was reduced Wednesday to $8,050 under an agreement the company take corrective action.
The agreement specifies that it is not an admission by the water supplier to any violations.
The company serves customers along more than 400 miles of pipeline in the Willow Bend area, Gaines Bend, the western shoreline and The Hills Above Possum Kingdom Lake, according to its website.
