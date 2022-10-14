WEATHERFORD — Public safety in Weatherford got a huge facelift Thursday, as city fire, police and emergency management personnel gathered with city, county and state leaders for the ribbon-cutting of the new Weatherford Public Safety Building.
"The basis of any strong community are things like law, order, safety and security, and being able to strongly react to any emergency, regardless of what it is," Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschall said. "Across our country and world — and in way too many places — public safety is being defunded and communities are choosing to question the oath and validity that these public servants have taken to defend their communities.
"When the world and many communities went this way, our council went this way ... and increased funding for public safety. When people were pulling their chips off the table, we doubled down."
The city council, in August 2019, began making plans to fund the new building using 1 cent from the city's tax rate, general cash reserves and capital projects reserves at a price not to exceed $18.9 million.
Weatherford Police Chief/Assistant City Manager Lance Arnold told the crowd Thursday that despite construction, "material delays" and other obstacles, the project was still completed on time and under budget.
"Three years ago when we met with the design team, we had three goals," he said. "To promote wellness, to have the citizens and members who occupy this building be proud of what they came up with and for visitors to know, without a doubt, this building stands with support and love that our community shows us.
"Five years ago, we set an ambitious vision for public safety in the city of Weatherford: to be the safest city in Texas and to be a leader among fire and police professionals in the state and country."
The moving process from the current police department, which is about 23,000 square feet smaller than the new 38,000-square-foot facility, is expected to begin next week. The Weatherford Public Safety Building, with hallways and rooms to devoted to police and fire personnel, includes private areas for the public to discuss issues with officers; a multipurpose room which can be used to training and community events; a main entry plaza for outdoor events and press conferences; a storm shelter to hold all inhabitants and withstand up to 240-mile-per-hour winds; individual commodities such as a lactation room for female staff; and state-of-the-art furniture, including stand-up desks for areas such as the dispatch center.
"Weatherford fire, police and emergency management are trained at the very highest level," Paschal said. "They have, and will have, first class equipment, and our council is committed to this level of quality.
"We found out really past that this project is just as important to our citizens as it is to our council and city manager."
Thursday's ceremony featured State Rep. Glenn Rogers and Phil King, as well as Congresswoman Kay Granger and Congressman Roger Williams, who presented Arnold and Weatherford Fire Chief Jonathan Peacock with a ceremonial flag flown over the U.S. Capitol to honor the event.
"This is historical, and a huge honor," Williams said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.