MINERAL WELLS — Speakers described progress and plans for three Mineral Wells institutions on Friday at the State of the Community Luncheon — including a newly cemented move for the county’s only private school.
Some 180 Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce members absorbed updates on the airport, the Baker Hotel & Spa restoration and Christian Community School at the 11th annual fete. But it was school Administrator Doug Jefferson who delivered the breaking news.
“We had an amazing thing happen,” Jefferson told the crowd gathered in the First Baptist Church gymnasium downtown. “Literally, just this morning, I got the OK that we can be public.”
Jefferson said the small but growing school, where enrollment in two metal buildings has increased from 32 students when founded in 1981 to between 115 to 125 annually, had been discussing the turnover of a building at Fort Wolters with the owner, Weatherford College, since last April.
“Community Christian School has been given a building,” he said. “Weatherford College has granted a conveyance. The building, the land, all of this has been gifted to us from Weatherford College for zero dollars. That will eventually be where Community Christian School is operating.”
Jefferson, who grew up in Mineral Wells, had begun his presentation describing how local minister Bill Bennett led a group decades earlier to pray for the city. He said Bennett had insisted on a spirit of faithfulness and a foundation of gratitude.
“Do we want to grow? Absolutely,” he said. “Do we see things happening? Absolutely….The best days are ahead, but let’s honor the men, the women, the people that went before us.”
Mark Rawlings, a hotel restoration specialist with success stories under his belt from the Driskill Hotel and Stephen F. Austin Intercontinental Hotel in Austin and San Antonio’s St. Anthony Hotel, reported the partnership restoring the 14-story Baker Hotel hopes to have final funding secured next month.
“And we can put the pedal to the metal,” he said, before launching into a checklist of improvements finished and in the works.
Asbestos has been cleared from the historic building and interior paint has been scraped. Wiring has been pulled from the walls, and tagged for reinsertion. Once plumbing and electric systems are in place, the walls will be refurbished.
A gym is being converted into a domed ballroom for 700, he said, and restoration of the hotel’s pool and ornate fountain are upcoming.
“But she still looks good, even in her state now,” Rawlings said, adding that word is spreading in Texas and beyond that there is a small city with a big heritage waking up.
“I’ve had people say, ‘I was never going to go to Texas,’” he said. “But they are now.”
Rawlings also announced an Election Day gift — for Palo Pinto residents only. On the March 1 primary day, residents who bring one of those “I voted” stickers can see interior progress in a guided tour of the lobby.
“It was a long time coming, and we’re glad to be here,” the Austin transplant concluded.
The city of Mineral Wells last year hired an airport consultant firm, Paslay Management Group, to work with its Airport Board on making its regional airport both an economic development engine and a conduit for tourists destined for the Baker and other downtown experiences.
John Terrell, a principal in the Fort Worth-based consultants, first steered the audience Friday to corridors that will be designated for semi-truck traffic or tourist/residential driving. That will channel industrial traffic away from residential areas, he said.
Companies including Bell Helicopter and Dauntless Air, which makes firefighting planes that scoop water from lakes to dump on wildfires, are both interested in the Mineral Wells airfield, he said.
An abandoned, two-story training building will be recommended as a high-end trades school where local students will learn to service the corporate jets expected to begin landing when the large companies arrive.
The consultants previously recommended the trades building to train aircraft technicians for a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul shop that will be required once jets begin landing on the 500-acre airport.
Terrell said Bell, also based in Fort Worth, is discussing a 15,000-square-foot hangar for its awesome Invictus 360 fighter helicopters. The relatively uncrowded air above the county also will be ideal for Bell’s Autonomous Pod Transport, the company’s drone.
“They are wanting to put in a number of assets into this facility,” he said. “We think we’re incredibly close to getting that all finalized at the airport.”
Terrell also noted the facility’s tourism and Hollywood potential.
He acknowledged the cast and crew of, “1883,” the prequel to the Western, “Yellowstone,” had filmed in Palo Pinto County last fall. Future entertainment industry crews should have sets within taxicab distance, he said.
They, and all visitors, also should see local art when they step into the terminal, he said, encouraging local artists who graced downtown with several murals.
“So that, when they land, they know they are in Mineral Wells,” he said.
