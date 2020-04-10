State Rep. King highlights COVID-19 issues

State Rep. Phil King, R-Weatherford, highlighted some priority issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic this week.
King went back to when the COVID-19 pandemic first began, saying the first priority was making sure schools would be fully funded.
“At the beginning of this I think the first thing the state did was make sure that our schools would be fully funded,” King said. “Their funding formulas are based to a great extent on attendance and so one of the first things we did was that school funding would stay at full strength, even if they had to close the schools down, which they ultimately did a week later. That was one of the earliest things.”
King said he’s spent a lot of time working with Congresswoman Kay Granger on small business loans.
“There’s been a lot of confusion that the banks are struggling with on how they deal with the smallest businesses — the self-employed, the self-proprietors — and Kay and I have been working on this,” King said. “I got her some language to insert in a new bill to give the banks the clarification they need to know that a self-proprietor and owner/operator type business is eligible for those SBA loans.”
Another focus of the state has been franchise tax, income tax and sales tax, King said.
“The franchise taxes are due to the state in May, but we worked with the comptroller and he announced last week that those would be delayed until July 15, the same as income tax, so that was a big help to a lot of businesses,” King said. “We’ve done similar things on the sales tax and that’s more on a one-on-one basis. The comptroller’s office has agreed to work carefully and closely with any business that needs to delay that or get an exception to the payout time.”
King said he’s had conversations with Medical City Weatherford and other health systems about whether they were prepared with the necessary supplies, such as beds and ventilators.
“Weatherford was asked to be prepared to fill 60 ICUs and their normal capacity is 15 and they are prepared for 60, they have the ventilators they need, they have the other equipment they need,” King said.
King has also talked with law enforcement about having the necessary personal protective equipment.
“Those [PPE] actually come from a couple of different sources. Both Parker and Wise counties have done some private sourcing or direct sourcing, the message we delivered early on was if you can’t get it fast enough from the state and you can find a source to buy it yourself, go ahead and do that and we will reimburse you as this process goes forward, so don’t worry about that,” King said. “They have done that.”
As far as COVID-19 testing, King said he hopes Parker County will soon see drive-thru testing locations.
“Wise County has set up drive-thru testing, Palo Pinto County has set up drive-thru testing, I wish Parker County would,” King said. “I think with the announcement from the governor [Wednesday] that Walgreens has agreed to set up testing, hopefully that will open one up in Parker County.”
Parker County Judge Pat Deen signed an order Thursday requiring all medical facilities and physicians to report COVID-19 tests on a daily basis. The order will go into effect at 5 p.m. on April 13.
“This is a critical time where we need current testing data on which to base decisions on,” Deen said. “I appreciate the support in working with the testing facilities as we deal with this serious situation.”
The order applies to all Parker County public, private and commercial labs, hospitals and other medical facilities to report the number of COVID-19 tests being conducted.
As of Friday afternoon, 11 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Parker County, with four recoveries.
King said social distancing has been very effective and that it’s time to allow more businesses to get back to work.
“I think that the idea of distancing was to slow the curve down so that our hospitals and our first responders had time to prepare and I think that’s been very successful. I personally think it’s time to begin to back off the distancing restrictions and begin to allow more of our businesses back to work,” King said. “When someone loses their job and they no longer have their health insurance, then they can’t get their cancer treatment or the asthma medicine for their child or their blood pressure medicine, you’re creating other health problems. The distancing has been very effective and people should feel good that they struggled through it because it has slowed the progress of the illness, but at the same time, in my opinion, it’s time for us to turn that around and start letting people go back to work. We can phase that in and if we start seeing numbers ramp up, we can turn back around.”
Deen said he hopes that by April 30, the county will have some type of phase-in plan for businesses.
“We still feel very good about the control of the situation and we want to give hope to people that we’re working on a plan in phasing back in to opening businesses and getting back to work,” Deen said. “Rep. King has continued to stay in touch with [the county] and help us at the local level and getting input as to what our plan is in working on getting back to some new norm and getting our economy going again.
“We’re working with Rep. King in his talks with the governor to ensure that local control is brought back by April 30.”
The Weatherford Democrat also reached out to State Sen. Pat Fallon, R-Prosper for comment COVID-19 issues, but did not receive a response by press time.
King will join Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschall for a virtual discussion live-streamed by the city of Weatherford at 11:30 a.m. on April 14. King will do another virtual discussion on the COVID-19 situation during the East Parker County Chamber of Commerce’s “Coffee Talk” event at 10 a.m. on April 15.
