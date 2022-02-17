State report shows strong, weak points at MWISD

MINERAL WELLS — Mineral Wells trustees heard of areas the state considers strong and weak points in an annual report on Monday, and looked over a staff survey indicating an overwhelming majority of employees like where they work.
"Most of our staff say they're happy at work," Natalie Griffin, executive director of special programs, told the Mineral Wells ISD school board.
Griffin went on to report most of the 250 employees taking the 20-question survey indicated they would bring a friend into the 4A district and would reapply for the job themselves.
"And they have fun at work and are effective at their job," she said.
In all, 221 respondents either agreed or strongly agreed with the statement, "I am happy at work." Another 187 chose those two responses to the statement, "I feel valued at work."
Griffin noted, too, that one in 10 did not feel valued at work or that they could advance professionally within the district. Another 11 percent said they did not feel valued.
"All the results, they were shared with campus principals," she said.
A more formal report Monday, the Texas Academic Performance Report, showed the district's progress in specific areas including third and seventh grade English, where the Rams outperformed peers statewide. So did the district's 97 percent attendance rate. Teacher pay at six or more years of experience also outdid the state average.
Angie Myrick, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, also reported areas the state said need improvement included Mineral Wells' graduation retention rate and college readiness.
Trustees on Monday also called the May 7 school board election and agreed to have Palo Pinto County Elections Administrator Laura Watkins conduct it.
Three seats will be on the May ballot for a three-year term. They are for Places 3, 4 and 5, respectively held now by Joe Ruelas, Donna Henderson and Sunny Gail Lee.
All three have filed for re-election, Kuhn's office reported Tuesday. A potential fourth candidate had picked up a candidate's packet but had yet to return it.
In other action Monday, the board
• Learned their long-awaited agriculture barn has sides up, most of its roofing complete and pens are being placed inside.
"You can see it's starting to take really good shape," Maintenance Director Bobby Mori said as he showed slides from the work site. "We've got all the electrical (completed). We're very, very close. We are looking at this for the beginning of the next school year."
Formally named the David Hardy Livestock Complex, the building is near the high school campus.
Once completed, no traffic will be allowed off its front door, where a field will be landscaped with help from the students.
"There'll be no vehicle traffic in the front at all," Mori said, adding that an old windmill sitting near Travis Elementary will be stood up at the ag building's front side.
• Agreed to seek a state waiver allowing students who become pregnant to study at the Mineral Wells Academy rather than at home.
The Academy is a physical campus where at-risk high school students take self-paced, individualized instruction online.
"They have had some very successful students that have finished their degree," Myrick said of students at the specialty campus.
Districts are required to provide at-home instruction for pregnant students unless the state OK's a waiver like the one trustees agreed to seek.
Myrick also reported teen pregnancies in the district have increased after leveling off for a few years.
"We've not seen very many students in the last couple of years," she said. "And notice there's an uptick this year."
• Awarded $500 bonuses to kindergarten through third grade teachers who completed a new, required reading instruction course.
Myrick said the state course requires the teachers to take tests and earn grades, all while maintaining daily classroom schedules.
"It's a lot for them to do," she said. "And [the state regulators] keep changing it and making them do more."
Kuhn and Myrick recommended dedicating $50,000 to pay the bonuses, half this year and half in the 2022-23 school year.
"It is a very burdensome requirement," Kuhn said, adding the bonus is a way " …to communicate to these teachers that we know how hard these requirements are."
• Learned from Kuhn that enrollment is at 3,267 students, up from 3,100 this month last year.
"We still have the COVID situation," he said, reporting January COVID numbers had been "pretty high."
• Praised Junior High Teacher Sheena Chan as February's Apple Corps instructor. The award is given monthly based on nominations from fellow teachers.
"It's a permanent induction into an elite band of Mineral Wells teachers," Kuhn said.
