To serve the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, many individuals and groups are donating their time and resources to make protective equipment.
Millsap High School fashion design students made masks as part of their distance learning assignment for the school district’s essential staff.
MHS family and consumer science teacher Stephanie Pitts said her students made almost 50 masks total from the group of eight. Students were able to check out sewing machines and received fabric, elastic and mask-making instructions. Masks were washed before being distributed to Millsap ISD staff working on campus.
“For them to have no direct instruction, basically just following pictures and words on paper, they did really, really well,” Pitts said. “They really did a good job.”
Pitts’ other students in the culinary arts, and hospitality and tourism classes wrote cards and letters to nursing home residents, which Pitts will distribute to facilities.
“I read a lot of them, and some of them just bring you to tears. They included pictures of their pets, they included landscape,” Pitts said. “The compassion they had for the older people is just amazing.”
Pitts said home economics topics are alive and well in classrooms.
“I see all the time on social media, and I have friends that post these things, ‘We need to bring home economics back to the schools, all these skills that they learn, the sewing, budgeting, buying, just resourcefulness,’ but people don’t realize it never left,” Pitts said. “We changed our name to family and consumer sciences. We have become more specialized in the classes that we offer, like culinary or hospitality and tourism, because we’ve had to change with the times, but the skills are the same.”
Moving forward Pitts said she hopes that students will continue stepping up and serving the community.
“To me, this organization is a very vital part of the community and especially in a community as small as Millsap where there are not a lot of community organizations,” Pitts said. “I just think we have a very valuable place that we can offer not only to the community but offer the experience for the student. They become great, functioning members of society and show their compassion and help out whenever something is needed.”
Community spread
Residents of all ages from all over Parker County have stepped up to make masks to donate to facilities and individuals.
Denise Folbre, of Millsap, has made several hundred masks to date.
“They are free to anyone. If they choose, they can make a donation to help with supplies to keep making them,” she said. “I’m currently out of ‘pretty’ material so now I’m down to solid color sheets.”
Several community groups have joined together, such as the women’s group at First Baptist Church Millsap, who made masks for cancer patients and essential workers in the area.
Others have ventured beyond masks to provide other personal protective equipment.
Pam Newkirk, of Weatherford, made isolation gowns for a local nursing home group.
Kristi Brantley, a fourth generation Parker County native, gained initial interest through her daughter, who is involved in Parker County 4-H and a teen leader for the Fashion and Interior Design project.
“My family and I have been making the masks, scrub caps, and ear savers,” Brantley said. “We have made about 550 [masks] and just over 250 of those have been donated to local nursing homes and medical facilities. We have kept most of our masks here locally, but I did senda big batch to my son in the Marine Corps in North Carolina, to my sister who works in a nursing home in Iowa and to friends in South Dakota.”
“We are just blessed to be able to help our community.”
Reporter Madelyn Edwards contributed to this article.
