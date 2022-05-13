STRAWN — The Texas Water Development Corp. on Wednesday approved grants totaling $2 million to the city of Strawn for upgrades to its water treatment plant and delivery system.
City Manager Danny Miller said the award of $773,000 in financing and slightly more than $1.2 million in loan forgiveness will help modernize the system, which serves about 400 meters locally plus another 125 in a wholesale arrangement with Mingus.
Information from the water board in Austin said the funds will replace old-tech filters at the plant with modern microfilters and pay for a building to cover them.
The city also can replace meters with radio-read versions and update its Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system. The SCADA, Miller said, allows the small crew to remotely monitor and control water plant operations.
"We're also looking at hardening our system for when we have emergencies," he said, citing the February 2021 freeze.
Miller credited Weatherford engineers Jacob and Martin with helping shepherd the roughly nine-month grant application process.
"We'll be awarding three contracts Tuesday," Miller said, referring to the next city council session.
Those contracts will be for legal counsel to oversee the loan forgiveness, financial management of the grant funds and engineering services.
"And then we'll really get the ball rolling," Miller said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.