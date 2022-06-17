MINERAL WELLS -- Street repairs, water and sewer rates and getting creative with employee compensation highlighted budget planning Tuesday for the Mineral Wells city council.
"As a city, we've been struggling -- but with our economy the way it is today, I think it's important to recognize that our citizens have been struggling," City Manager Dean Sullivan led off his fifth budget workshop.
In the course of the following presentation, recommendations were made to keep residential water rates unchanged by Sullivan and Finance Director Jason Breisch, particularly after water rates rose 7.7 percent this fiscal year.
A 1-percent hike on wastewater bills was proposed, while the $2.50 drainage fee on city bills was projected to remain intact.
Sullivan first laid out what he called a "very, very preliminary draft" of a five-year street repair plan. It included a new partnership with Palo Pinto County in which the roads commissioners will rebuild 3.5 city miles a year. City staff will be meeting with the county officials in mid-July to plan which roads, he said.
The new interlocal agreement with the county calls for the city to pay for materials while the county road crews supply labor and equipment.
The city manager said residents often ask why the city's road repair plans did not attack several areas of town at once instead of concentrating projects on specific neighborhoods.
"It's all about efficiency," Sullivan said, explaining that scattering the work would slow down the overall plan and add to its cost. "These (roads getting priority) are the main ingress/egress routes into the neighborhoods."
Finding and keeping city employees has been a long-running challenge, with department heads regularly reporting the expense of training people who are then recruited by higher-paying cities.
Ward 3 Councilwoman Beth Watson proposed dropping the expensive, but seldom used, short-term disability insurance in benefit packages. Instead, she said, the premium expense for spouses and family members could be brought to an affordable level. Single employees could see lower deductibles for themselves, she added.
Mayor Pro Tem Doyle Light asked Sullivan if he is "planning on doing anything" about employee pay.
The city manager indicated he'll know more later.
"I feel like we may be able to do a little something," he said. "It's just, the extent (is undetermined)."
In recommending no change in residential or irrigation water rates, Breisch said the city intends to begin making use of an allocation penalty charge to the seven wholesale water suppliers that sell more water from Palo Pinto Lake than their contract specifies.
The city buys untreated water from the lake's water rights owner, Palo Pinto County Municipal Water District No. 1, and sells that water to seven wholesalers. It has contracts with five of the seven, but Breisch said he intends to secure the other two.
"There is a penalty clause," Breisch said. "It has never been enforced. It's not about money, it's about our need to survive. And, all the while, every one of us is waiting on Turkey Peak (Reservoir). We just know that it's coming."
That lake project is projected to produce 83 percent as much water as Lake Palo Pinto, at 6,000 acre-feet a year which is just shy of 2 billion gallons.
"We're still shooting for a construction date of 2025," water district spokesman Kenneth Martin said by phone Thursday. "We're in the process now of acquiring the properties."
Meanwhile, Light reminded the council the city's water treatment plant is "soon to be" at its total capacity. He also said it is 60 to 70 years old. Sullivan said water treatment plants cost between $35 million and $50 million.
"The citizens of Mineral Wells cannot afford that," Light said.
Sullivan later said the wastewater treatment plant will soon be pushing its capacity.
Home construction is on the rise in the growing city. That includes The Wells, a 216-lot development along Garrett Morris Parkway where home construction is poised to begin in coming weeks.
"With the growth that you're talking about, that will be a critical issue with the city," Sullivan said, estimating a sewage plant cost at $27 million to $35 million. "And that'll be a problem."
Public Works Director Scott McKennon said sewage from The Wells will be treated at the Willow Wastewater Treatment Plant at Fort Wolters Industrial Park. He also said the city's sewer plant was last upgraded in the mid-1990s.
Sullivan later recommended using some of the city's portion of the COVID-aid, American Rescue Plan Act to create capital improvement funds for the water, general operations and airport funds. The city is earmarked for $3.6 million from the 2021 bill, in two annual chunks of $1.8 million.
Sullivan said the standing capital accounts he recommends would prevent departments from creating debt when expensive needs arise.
"So we don't have to put that burden on the citizens when we need a new ambulance that costs $50,000," he said.
Also Tuesday, Fire/EMS Chief Ryan Dunn reported Mineral Wells Regional Airport is drawing $1.3 million in annual revenue.
His chief recommendation was to establish a self-service fueling site there. That's needed, he said, because the municipal airport burns two or three gallons of driving to planes -- often for pilots who want only to top-off their tanks.
