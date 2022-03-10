MINERAL WELLS — Students in Mineral Wells have a new tool that makes scents.
On Monday, school trustees learned of a new tool that invites the nose to join a visual virtual world with a goal to calm students who feel stressed out.
Olfactory Virtual Reality technology already is used to help veterans facing down post-traumatic stress disorder. Mental health counselors Katelyn Lara and Aimee Schwartz-Jarrett unveiled the OVR units, which were secured through a grant.
Superintendent John Kuhn reported being an early Guinea pig for the headsets.
"You're basically on a mountaintop, surrounded by the forest, and you can smell the pine trees," Kuhn said Tuesday. "(Students) can use that virtual reality with an aroma, and it's supposed to help them relax, meditate and calm down."
Kuhn said parents will be asked to enroll their kids in a study of the devices' effectiveness in reducing student stress.
Under a privacy protection protocol and with parental participation, Kuhn said a group of students will be tested for stress levels before a control group without the headsets is scored for stress after another group using the headsets is tested.
Parents and staff will score each child's stress levels at the end to see how much or whether tension levels rise or fall, Kuhn said.
"We're hoping it'll help kids," he said, praising the two certified mental health counselors' innovation.
Results of the study will be provided to the company furnishing the headsets, he said.
Trustees on Monday also cancelled the May 7 school board election, since there are no contested races for the three-year terms.
Incumbents Joe Ruelas, Donna Henderson and Sunny Gail Lee signed up for reelection and are unopposed, allowing the board to save the expense of an election.
In other action Monday, the board:
• Learned the new agriculture barn will be mostly finished by the end of the school year and will welcome 4-H, FFA and other ag students when the 2022-23 school year starts.
"All the metal's up, the roof is on," Kuhn said, adding that gutters and trim are being worked. "They are building pins now for goats and pigs and sheep."
• Approved a resolution to pay non-teaching staff members for the three or four school days in February when ice prompted the district to cancel classes.
The resolution does not apply to teachers since they are paid by contract, but Assistant Superintendent David Tarver said hourly employees such as bus drivers and cafeteria workers lost money by staying home.
Tarver did not have an estimated cost for the payments.
• Recognized Star Teacher for March Beth Stutts, for her work teaching floral design in the high school agriculture curriculum.
• Was serenaded by the high school choir members, about a dozen of whom earned places on the All-State Choir. That included senior Kyndal McMinn, named first chair All-State.
"And, boy, they can sing," Kuhn said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.