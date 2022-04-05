Successful auto dealer to speak at WC academic conference

The fourth-annual Weatherford College Interdisciplinary Academic Conference is quickly approaching.
The public is invited to the WC campus on April 7 and 8, to hear a variety of presentations on “education as the crossroads of success” and how education plays a major role in how people are successful in whatever career path they choose.
The event’s keynote speaker is Steve Fox, owner and operator of Fox Auto Team in El Paso. From humble beginnings in Roswell, New Mexico, he now operates a company of 230 employees that made $260 million in sales in just 2021.
“We have all heard of the ‘American dream,’” Fox said. “I have been blessed to have lived it. One of my blessings was the fact that neither of my parents finished high school. My mother made it to the seventh grade and my dad, high school.
“How was that a blessing you might ask? Because by watching them I learned so much. I also learned that my future was up to me and that I could forge it into what I wanted it to be, and I did.”
Fox holds one of only 13 elected seats on the Toyota National Dealer Council out of 1,250 Toyota dealers across the country. In 2014, he was inducted into the El Paso Business Hall of Fame, and last year he was awarded the New Mexico Medal of Merit — the highest civilian award the state’s governor can bestow.
A stage four cancer survivor, Fox advocates for cancer patients and is an active volunteer with the MD Anderson Cancer Center and serves on the Executive Council of the Board of Visitors of MD Anderson.
“My goal is to share a few simple values, which when applied can change the direction of your life,” Fox said. “You are in control of your life, seize the day.”
Fox will speak at noon on Thursday in room 106 of the Academic Building.
Other discussions and panels slated for the conference include Networking: What it is, why it’s important, and how does one do it; Where did our trust in government go?; Education in America: A quick overview; NATO: Past, Present, and Future; and What is Russia Doing in Ukraine?
The event is free. Registration is encouraged at https://adobe.ly/381MLeP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.