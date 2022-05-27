MINERAL WELLS — "It all starts with the roads," Mineral Wells City Manager Dean Sullivan told the city council on Tuesday as he led members through his fourth one-hour workshop on the spending plan for fiscal 2022-23.
"The No. 1 priority, unless you seven change my direction, will be the streets," he repeated later in the session.
Sullivan, still the city's police chief after taking on the chief administrative role on March 1, gave an overview of anticipated revenues for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1. He also addressed general fund spending he will propose — led by street work — as well as the balance of pay and benefits to keep city employees on the roster.
"We had an exceedingly high rate of attrition in the public safety sector," Sullivan said, adding the police and EMS/Fire crews have lost an average of 3.7 officers annually in recent years.
He added the overall city staff has been losing 30 members a year. It's tough to maintain a staff when Walmart is paying stockers far more than the city can offer, he said.
"We're not getting a lot of applications," he said. "The market determines what people are paid."
Sullivan has proposed staffing city hall and ancillary services four days a week next year to cut expenses and attract job applicants. His recommendations Tuesday included cross-training the staff who interact with residents, a move also suggested by Mayor Regan Johnson.
Sullivan described the idea as making city hall a one-stop shop for whatever brings folks there — to pay a fine, a water bill, for example.
"So, you never have to wait for somebody to get back from lunch," he said.
Council members have generally let Sullivan lay out his proposals, occasionally asking questions as when Ward 3 Councilwoman Beth Watson pondered employee compensation and the balance between salary and benefits.
"Tell me if I'm wrong but basically as an employer it's cheaper to pay benefits, because there's no (Federal Insurance Contributions Act)" obligation, she said.
Sullivan replied the city pays $8,700 for each employee's health care benefit, and Watson indicated it is a topic to consider.
"If we want to talk about getting people to stay, that's something to talk about," she said.
Sullivan finally proposed the next budget workshop be held on June 14.
"All the departments will have all their updates" for budget requests, he said of that session.
