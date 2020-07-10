The Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a Super Tuesday Baker Hotel Tour to encourage Palo Pinto County residents to get out and vote on July 14.
This tour will take place Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon and again 5-8 p.m.
During the tour, guests will hear from several developers and investors on progress and the future of the hotel.
To take the tour, Palo Pinto County voters will need to show their voter’s sticker and an ID. If voters voted during the early election, they will need to show an ID. Face masks will be required during the tour and will be provided if you do not have one. Social distancing requirements will be observed. The Baker Hotel will provide properly sanitized hard hats that will be required for the tour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.