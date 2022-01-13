WEATHERFORD — The availability of box culverts has put the Parker County east annex project on hold, commissioners were told Monday.
Landon Meeker, a representative of JRJ Construction, said in the last month, they've received HVAC equipment, being stored for now at the Precinct 4 yard, installed curb inlets, saw cut all control joists and poured paving that was ready before hitting the supply snag.
"We had [the culverts] on order and had a delivery date, but TxDOT came into our supplier and basically told them they wanted them, so they sold TxDOT our box culverts," Meeker said. "We have received confirmation from an alternate supplier that they will be going into production either this week or next, but they have not yet given us a delivery date on those."
Because of that, they have not been able to schedule a pour in place, which can't be done until February, he said.
While water line materials have been delivered and installation scheduled to start this week, another potential hold up could be the installation of gas to the building.
"On [Jan.] 5, we received word from Texas Gas that they could not service the area," Meeker said. "That was our Option A to get gas to the site, but [they] came back and let us now they could not service the area."
Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan said it was an oversight on the part of the first engineering firm.
"Just because there was a gas line there, they assumed it was tappable, but it's not," he said, with Meeker adding that it is a high pressure line that they cannot tap into.
An onsite meeting with Atmos Energy was scheduled for Monday afternoon to find out the easiest way to get gas to the site, as the company has a service line five miles away, Meeker said.
Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley asked if any other houses in the Morningstar area had gas.
"All of the houses are electric," Meeker answered.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Craig Peacock inquired why the site couldn't go all electric as well.
"That's an option and we're still exploring that," Meeker said, adding that they are also trying to figure out if that would adjust the cost. "It's being designed as a gas building."
Aside from that, steel joists are scheduled to ship in February and structural steel is expected to arrive at the end of this month, Meeker told commissioners.
Another big project — the East Loop — is making progress, with the contractor for Phase 3 (Upper Denton Road to Farm-to-Market 730) wrapping up concrete paving for the main lanes and working on asphalt shoulders and decking the bridge.
Phase 4 (FM 730 to FM 51/Ric Williamson Memorial Highway) is under construction as well, with the contractor doing all of the grading and drainage work while prepping to install a retaining wall.
Signals are fully up at 180 as crews continue working on the turn lanes. The same contractor is also doing the FM 730 intersection, and wil move on to that once the work on 180 is completed, Chris Bosco, with the Freese and Nichols engineering firm, said.
Bids for Phase 2 (Fort Worth Highway northwest to FM 730) are planned to open on Jan. 21.
"At that point, we'll have the entire loop under construction," Bosco said.
Phase 2 is scheduled for a 10-month construction, with Phase 3 expected to be completed in March and Phase 4 in June.
Bosco said the goal is to have the entire loop opened for traffic by the end of the year.
Regarding the joint project between the county and TxDOT on FM 51 in Springtown, the contractor is in the "final touches" of construction having completed work on the bridge and intersection.
"That's really going to be good for Springtown when this opens us," Conley said, "get some of those businesses open on the square that had been closed."
To a question by Conley on the area of Old Agnes Road and Poolville Cutoff Road, Bosco said they want to do an initial traffic study and post that study to have TxDOT look at funding improvements.
"We had another wreck over the weekend so we really need to keep that going," Conley said.
Commissioners Monday also:
• Approved a change order in the amount of $11,000 on Kelly Road for a switch from corregated metal to reinforced concrete pipe for driveways.
• Approve assessment of postage costs incurred by the offices of district clerk and county clerk for mailing of papers and copies not otherwise required by law to be mailed by clerks.
• Accepted two $50 donations to the Parker County Sheriff's Office.
• Approved denial of payment to Frontier regarding damage claims to an area in the 200 block of Sandlin Lane.
"Frontier accused us of cutting a line, which we found out was a developer putting in subdivision there," Conley said, prior to the unanimous vote.
