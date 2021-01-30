Bull rider Daylon Swearingen, who qualified for the National Finals Rodeo in 2019, is out the rest of the winter and much of the spring with multiple injuries.
Bareback rider Leighton Berry, who made his Wrangler NFR debut in 2020, is likely out even longer with a back injury.
Swearingen suffered a right shoulder injury during a ride at a non-sanctioned PRCA event in the fall. He had his shoulder operated on Nov. 25. The 21-year-old is also expected to undergo arthroscopic hip surgery. He’s aiming to return to competition in May or June. In 2020, Swearingen finished 21st in the PRCA | RAM World Standings with $43,798. In 2019, he finished ninth in the world standings with $179,799 – $67,962 of which he earned at the NFR.
Berry suffered a back injury, tearing ligaments between his T12 and L1 vertebrae at the Sandhills Stock Show & Rodeo in Odessa, Texas, Jan. 8. Berry, 21, will have surgery in Austin, Jan. 27, and expects to be out between six and eight months. Berry finished ninth in the 2020 world standings with $132,065. He earned $78,679 at the 2020 NFR at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.