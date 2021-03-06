T-Mobile has announced the opening of its first store location in Palo Pinto County.
The retail store’s new location at 1706 SE 1st St.
“I welcome T-Mobile to Mineral Wells and thank them for being both an employer and a service provider for our citizens,” said Mayor Regan Johnson. “With T-Mobile now having a presence in Mineral Wells it gives our citizens another option for their cellular needs.”
The new Mineral Wells store, open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays, joins another recently opened T-Mobile store in Brownwood, along with stores in Weatherford.
“T-Mobile retail stores offer customers the ease and convenience of connecting with our mobile experts, to see and hold a new device before buying, or to pay a bill in-person,” Senior Vice President, Retail, Sales & Operations, T-Mobile Tracy Nolan said. “That’s why we continue to expand our retail footprint in both new and existing markets across the U.S. But whether a consumer chooses to interact with us in a store, online, or via an app, it’s our mission to help keep them connected and to provide unparalleled service.”
