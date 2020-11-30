TABC suspends permits for Weatherford dance hall

A bar and dance hall in Weatherford has been temporarily closed after patrons failed to comply with face covering and social distancing requirements, according to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
The incident happened around Nov. 20 at Old School Texas West, located off Tin Top Road.
"Permittee failed to operate its business in accordance with the social distancing requirements and minimum standard health protocols recommended by [Texas Department of State Health Services]..." according to TABC's emergency order. "Additionally, patrons were not wearing coverings in compliance with Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-29 and the DSHS minimum standard health protocols."
Bars in Parker and Palo Pinto counties were allowed to opt in to reopening in mid-October following an announcement from Abbott.
Old School's permits will be suspended for 30 days.
"Although we made every effort to comply we are still held responsible because TABC expects us to enforce the mandate," Old School Texas said in a statement on its Facebook page Nov. 28. "Now once against our employees are without work because we could not convince people to put on a mask."
Chris Porter, a TABC spokesperson, said that since June, the agency has conducted more than 20,000 inspections of facilities, shutting more than 200 down for 30 days because of infractions, according to an article recently published in The Texas Tribune.
