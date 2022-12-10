FORT WORTH — Tarrant Area Food Bank and TAFB West announce the continuation of its Happy Healthy Holiday season with Mega Mobile Market events scheduled throughout the month of December.
The Thanksgiving holidays towards the end of November saw TAFB serve over 15,000 families, nearly 5,000 more than in 2021. Each family served received around 60 lbs. of food each, equating to over 900,000 pounds of food distributed over two weeks.
December will see the Tarrant Area Food Bank support up to five mega mobile events throughout the 13-county service area.
Holiday Mobile events include:
• Tuesday, Dec. 13: Six Flags Over Texas Holiday Distribution event, 2201 East Road to Six Flags Street, Arlington 76011 from 9-11 a.m.
• Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Mansfield ISD Performing Arts Center, 1110 West Debbie Lane, Mansfield 76063, 6:30 p.m. until all food is distributed.
• Monday, Dec. 19 at Herman Clark Memorial Stadium, 5201 CA Roberson Blvd, Fort Worth 76119 from 10 a.m. to noon.
• Thursday, Dec. 22, TAFB West Holiday Mobile Event at Weatherford High School, 2121 Bethel Road, Weatherford 76087, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Mega Mobile Markets are designed to serve all residents in Tarrant Area Food Bank’s service area who need food assistance. No identification or documentation is required. All are welcome to receive food at these Happy Healthy Holiday markets.
About Tarrant Area Food Bank: Through their network of over 450 partner agencies, TAFB provides access to over 1 million nutritious meals weekly to children and adults facing hunger. This work resulted in access to 55 million nutritious meals in fiscal year 2021. Learn more atwww.TAFB.org.
