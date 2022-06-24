Since opening its distribution warehouse earlier this year, Tarrant Area Food Bank West is seeing a rise in food distribution clients, prompting a need for more volunteers.
The facility, at 112 Winners Circle in Weatherford, serves meals (including dairy, fresh fruit and vegetables) at its Mega Mobile distribution events Thursdays from 5:30-7 p.m., and also offers items through its Mission Market, which is open to the public from 3:30-7 p.m. Mondays and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays. Both provide the community a dignified grocery shopping experience and an opportunity for nutritious food.
Both events rely on volunteers to staff and the food bank is not seeing the numbers they need to keep these programs running this summer, the organization said.
Anyone wishing to donate their time can sign up at galaxydigital.com.
TAFB West provides assistance to families in seven surrounding counties.
