The COVID-19 outbreak has forced some local businesses to limit services or close altogether.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made an executive order to prohibit eating and drinking at restaurants and bars while still allowing takeout. The executive order is effective midnight Friday through midnight on April 3. Abbott is also allowing restaurants to deliver alcoholic drinks, like beer, wine and mixed drinks, with food purchases.
Some local restaurants have already taken action on this front. Saltwater, Shep’s Scoreboard, Antebellum Ale House and Northside Remedy are among those that have closed down. Some are staying operational on a takeout-only basis. Though business owners say this is an important step to keeping the community safe, it undoubtedly affects employees of these establishments.
Shep’s Place, Saltwater and Shep’s Scoreboard co-owner Jennifer Shepherd called her staff amazing because of their team effort during this time. Some employees had chosen to stay home while others were working on rotation to operate Shep’s Place. Shepherd said Shep’s Place would be open [Thursday] and Friday until they ran out of food.
“They’re all like family,” Shepherd said of her employees. “John and I are feeling this on a whole other level. I never thought that I would have to tell my employees that I’m going to have to shut the doors because I can’t afford to keep anybody moving.”
To help displaced employees, Antebellum Ale House and Northside Remedy Owner Montanna McMasters has started a fundraiser where people can buy $25 gift cards for $20 and all the proceeds go to employees. Gift cards can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/100129223202
“Obviously, we care about our community, and we just want to be healthy and we want this to be taken seriously because it is very serious,” McMasters said. “The quicker we all act and really stay quarantined and really try to be proactive on this, that this will end quicker, and I think the biggest thing for us is really appreciating the support from all of the community. We’ve given back in the five years that we’ve been open, and it’s really, really awesome to see people come together and really care for our staff and our wellbeing, too.”
Some resources to help local businesses are available. The U.S. Small Business Administration has opened up low-interest loans to businesses to help with damages from the coronavirus outbreak, but so far, Texas is not one of the states eligible for business owners to apply. The Weatherford Chamber of Commerce issued some tips for managing business during the outbreak, such as staying informed, communicating with customers, hosting online events, preparing a customer service plan and listing frequently asked questions. More resources can be found at www.weatherford-chamber.com/covid-19-management-resources.html
The East Parker County Chamber of Commerce is encouraging business owners to fill out a survey so the chamber can understand current business needs and provide resources. The survey can be accessed at survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07egzbqg58k7ywn0f0/a009k7z2ipbz/greeting
For restaurants that are still open, their managements are encouraging people to come eat out.
“Right now, I think we’re doing surprisingly good,” The Pizza Place Manager Sheri Winblood said. “We’ve had to close at 8 [p.m.] every night, but at about 4 o’clock, it just picks up, and I guess everybody’s trying to get it on their way home for the ones that are working.”
