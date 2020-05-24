Taking a stand

Each year, Americans come together on Memorial Day to honor the fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters, and sons and daughters who have given their lives serving in the military, with the red, white and blue emblazoned across communities far and wide.
In the same vein, that display of love for country is what Millsap’s Tom “Coach” Yeats said he is looking to spread among America’s youth through his program he founded, Patriotic Restoration.
The nonprofit looks to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation within today’s kids and teenagers of what it means to be an American through building connections with veterans, first responders and others who have, and continue to put their lives and wellbeing on the line for the sake of others.
“On an individual level, it brings a sense of pride to me to know there are men and women who have given everything so that we can have the freedoms we have in this country,” Yeats said.
“I believe that patriotism can help people to understand the very foundations of America. We need to get our country back to her foundations that it was set up on. We do a lot of ‘me’ things, we don’t do a lot of ‘you’ things where we help other people. Don’t get me wrong, there are some great people, we’re seeing the giving of all these healthcare workers and first responders and how they’re still working. They just don’t get enough thanks for what they do, and I think the reason is because we as Americans are not that grateful of a people right now. That’s just my personal opinion.”
One of the main components and biggest tools of Patriotic Restoration, which got its start roughly five years ago, is called Freedom Fridays, Yeats said, a program which looks to connect America’s youth with military servicemen and servicewomen, first responders and other members in local communities who serve others through their actions in one capacity or another through video and audio interviews.
Each interview, which is conducted by a student, ends with the interviewers standing and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance with their interviewee, a piece of mutual interaction which can help the former better relate to why the latter sacrifices how they do, in whatever capacity that may be, Yeats said.
“Freedom Fridays is our dream for the future,” Yeats said.
“Right now we just put all the videos that we have on our website, and then people can go and download them. But our dream is to see every school district let their videography and marketing departments take this on as a real world project, where the students actually do the interviews, shoot and edit the videos and they get a grade for that.
“And then they pass it to the school’s marketing students who take it out into the community, show a business the video and ask if they would like to sponsor it. We really believe we can get $500 dollars a video. So there only need to be 30 videos to make it through the whole year. By doing that, we can raise about $15,000 dollars and Patriotic Restoration would like to write a check back to the school district for $10,000.”
Yeats, a longtime educator and youth pastor, said having worked in a classroom for many years and seeing a lack of interest among students in standing for the Pledge of Allegiance proved troubling, before adding that good ultimately came from that concern in the form of Patriotic Restoration’s beginning.
“Being a teacher and a coach, and being in a classroom with kids who didn’t want to stand for the pledge got all over me,” Yeats said.
“I love students, I’ve been a youth pastor for 20 years and in a school district now 26 years, and I didn’t like being upset with them, and so I began to pray about it, and God said, ‘Well, who taught them that they need to stand? Do all the kids who stand know the reason why they stand?’ And then it was like God said, ‘OK, you need to do something about it to teach these kids because you’re an educator.’ So as I began to pray about that, and God laid on my heart, ‘How do you tell people about Me?’ And I thought in my heart, ‘I just tell people my story.’
“And then the thought came to me, why not have a patriot tell their story to the students and then that patriot ask the students to stand and say the pledge with them. So that in a nutshell is why we go out and videotape patriots, they’re not just military, we do first responders and anybody really. I’ve done one with moms and dads who have kids in the military, and kids who have parents that sacrifice. We see what the soldiers sacrifice, but we forget about what those people back at home sacrifice, so this is the message we’re trying to get out to the students.
“It’s about what it takes for us to have the freedoms we do in our country and a lot of the freedoms and protections we have at home because of first responders. A lot of kids have no idea that in a lot of countries, there are no such thing as first responders. It’s all an educational run of kids learning from just hearing a story and then through a critical thinking process, we’re hoping that teachers will take these to do writing assignments and other things.”
Like Yeats, the program is one close to career Marine Eric Blaylock who, upon meeting the former and listening to his dream for re-instilling a strong sense of patriotism among America’s young, said that message strongly resonated with him, which led Blaylock to join Yeats in his mission in what has grown into a longtime partnership.
“Several years ago, after my time in the Marine Corps, I took on a second career in education,” Blaylock said.
“I was in Crowley working at the ninth grade center and I met Tom there, and we hit it off. He posed an idea of getting patriotism back in schools. Of course after 23 years in the Marine Corps, [this cause] is near and dear to my heart, because to me that’s what this country is based on. And he had been mulling an idea and he proposed it to me, and that was really the first time I had considered doing something like that.”
Blaylock, who is now president of the board for Patriotic Restoration, said he loved the idea, highlighting that by involving individuals who work to help others through a variety of careers and selfless acts, a level of sincerity could be seen firsthand by the kids and teenagers conducting the video and audio interviews, something which the former Marine said is key to getting any message across effectively.
“It’s almost like any other lesson, any other idea or concept that you want to explain or people to learn,” Blaylock said.
“It is as effective as the person presenting it. If you’ve got a science teacher for example that doesn’t really care about science, they’re just basically giving you the information and not really digging into it and you don’t really feel like they’re honest and truthful about what they’re saying, you’re not really gonna get a lot out of it and absorb it like you need to. So it can be extremely effective if presented with sincerity, honesty and depth to it.”
Getting that message across at a young age is particularly important, Blaylock added.
“What’s going on with the COVID-19 virus really highlights the need for patriotism, the love of country, for self-sacrifice and working for someone other than yourself,” Blaylock said.
“Patriotism is out there, I’m not saying it’s completely gone, but I don’t believe it’s instilled as much as it needs to be in the early years. That’s when hearts and minds are still forming most. That’s when it really needs to be part of an everyday thing to understand it more in depth. I think it’s one of the most critical things there are regarding the country and it remaining free.”
While Yeats admitted it has been difficult at times securing funds (being a non-profit) as well as getting school districts to take on the program, Patriotic Restoration’s founder stressed that he has already seen the positive impact it can have on schools that have taken part, while expressing faith that it will take an increased hold in due time, noting the positive reception at golf tournaments and clay shoots designed to raise money for the program for example.
“We do a veteran’s week at a lot of the schools, and the kids just absolutely love the stories, they’re mesmerized,” Yeats said.
“It’s all in God’s time.”
It is a sentiment shared by Crowley Ninth Grade Center English and Special Education Teacher Kalandra Maynard, the spouse of a retired Marine, who said Patriotic Restoration’s message has resonated with both her students as well as herself.
“I believe that our military men and women who serve our country deserve every form of recognition,” Maynard said. “Our public school system is constantly evolving, and with not making the pledge mandatory, I think by allowing Coach Yeats to have students listen to retired military members share their story and also recite the pledge of allegiance, they’re able to make a personal connection, even if they don’t know that individual personally, but just hearing somebody that served recite the pledge through this project has been well-received, especially in my classroom and on our campus.
“We’re like a family, so that’s been a wonderful experience.”
Maynard added that the desire to bring Freedom Fridays into her classroom was an easy one after hearing Yeats speak on the program for the first time.
“Coach Yeats is one of those individuals that I immediately became friends with when I got to CH9,” Maynard said. “We talked about the military, in fact I thought he used to be in the military, we talked about God, we talked about his program. That’s how I came to know about the project, and for him to bring that exposure to our campus has been such a blessing.”
Yeats’ ministry is also supported by North Side Baptist Church, where he is a member.
Those interested in more information on Patriotic Restoration and Freedom Fridays or wanting to make a donation to the cause can visit www.patrioticrestoration.org/.
