TALKING SCHOOL SAFETY: Former SWAT team leader brings experience to SRO role

When it comes to a mass shooting situation, reality is it can happen anywhere.
It’s a case we’ve seen over and over — an elementary school, a movie theater, a church, a medical office and other places where a shooter can go for a “soft target.”
“We have to get out of the mind mentality that it won’t happen to us,” Parker County Sheriff Cpl. B.J. Sharp said. “Because the reality is it happens somewhere.”
Active shooter situations are something Sharp, the school resource officer at Peaster ISD, knows well as a former SWAT team leader who is certified in active shooter training. He also serves as a firearms and TCOLE instructor.
Sharp trains school district staff on little details he says make all the difference — checking to make sure a door closes or locks, and being situational aware.
“Does a person dress like he’s supposed to? Why is somebody wearing a coat in Texas when it’s 95 degrees outside?” he said. “You should always be alert, that’s anywhere, and notice that there may not necessarily be something wrong but it should raise somebody’s radar.”
Information continues to come out in the wake of the Uvalde shooting that killed 19 elementary students and two teachers. One of the latest updates included a report that the door the 18-year-old shooter entered was not left propped open, and was closed but did not lock.
“Being around a school, you have to be vigilant because you do have kids that want to go out and back in that same door instead of going around to check back in the office,” Sharp said, noting he makes it a point to walk around and check doors every day.
Another big push is catching a parent without a visitor tag in the hallways — even if they know them — and sending them back to the office.
“Because you never know,” Sharp said.
That situational awareness is something they preach when conducting active shooter training at any public place, be it a business, church or school. For Sharp, it even comes during services of the Iron Faith Biker Church in Weatherford, of which he is the pastor.
“It’s a mindset. It has to be,” Sharp said. “When we talk to staff or businesses, you work the scenarios over in your mind before they happen and plan ahead. Because in a high-tense situation, you will default back to your training.”
Within the last 10 years, active shooter training has become a requirement in schools, right alongside bad weather drills. And with each tragic incident, lessons are learned and best practices and training are adjusted.
“We’ve gone from after Columbine, which was the game changer, and waiting until you have three or four officers on scene, to you don’t wait. Now, we’re training officers for basically single response,” Sharp said. “When you arrive on scene, you’re the officer. That means you go in.”
A large portion of that has to do with the time factor, particularly in rural settings where the nearest backup may be 15 minutes away.
“Most active shooting situations, on average, end in five minutes,” Sharp said. “They’re usually over within five minutes. That’s definitely not long at all.”
Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at last week’s news conference that after following the Uvalde gunman into the building, officers waited over an hour to breach the classroom.
“You look at Columbine and then you look at Sandy Hook. They did everything they were told to do — had push entrances, double locks — and the guy shoots his way through the doors,” Sharp said. “So now when we’re training teachers, we’re training them that you may not be able to just barricade, you may have to fight.”
The corporal also noted some of the securities new campuses are implementing, such as classrooms that offset each other in hallways, as opposed to being right across from one another.
A school in Michigan recently spent $48 million on a project to add curved hallways to reduce a gunman’s range, and jutting barriers to provide cover and egress.
Sharp also oversees the district’s Guardian Program, which allows local school boards to approve individuals in schools to carry concealed weapons. It’s a program used by 280 school districts in Texas and requires each “guardian” to have a handgun license and take 15 to 20 hours of specialized training by the DPS.
In Peaster, Sharp will usually casually quiz a staff member to find out their interest level and why they are willing to sign up for the program.
“I’ll pick their brain... why do you want to do it? Are you capable of doing it? Because there’s times where you’ll send them through initial training and they’ll figure out real quick, ‘This is not for me,’” he said. “Which is great, because that’s when you need to figure that out, not in an actual situation.”
As for the training process, Sharp said it can be intense, particularly considering the shift from a civilian educator who went to school to teach into that protector realm.
As for whether there are more pros or cons to arming staff?
“Absolutely,” Sharp said. “Even in just response times, especially for rural schools. And I have a kid that goes here, so I love the idea.”
Sharp has been an SRO for close to 18 years, working at Aledo ISD prior to them getting their own police department, as well as Brock before moving to Peaster. This year was special, as the kindergarten class he started with graduated this year.
“You build relationships with these kids. You’re everything out here,” he said. “Sometimes you may be the big brother, the father figure, a little bit of everybody, especially when they get to know you.”
Sharp makes it a point to engage with students in the lunchroom, or acknowledge a loner student in the hallway, and he encourages other students to do the same. The building of those relationships also eases any misgivings a student may have about coming forward and talking to “police.”
As for preventative measures going forward, Sharp said it’s the little things that add up to make a difference — be alert, follow common protocols and if you see something, say something.
“In most shooting cases, once the investigation is done, there’s always something that points to a sign that something wasn’t right,” he said, for instance a note or social media post. “I think people are getting better at reporting it, but if you see something that doesn’t look right, report it.
“Because after the fact, it’s too late.”
While other measures — installing metal detectors or an officer at every campus — can be a costly expense for a school district, Sharp also encourages parents to be just that — parents.
“Know who your kid’s friends are, know what your kids are involved in,” he said. “I hear from parents that they search their kids’ phones. Well do you go through all their apps, too? Because there’s apps that hide apps.
“When law enforcement, school districts and parents all work together, it increases the chances of a kid being more successful.”
