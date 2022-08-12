Growing up around horses with a team roping father, where J.T. Hill is at now might have been inevitable.
The 17-year-old Hill has pretty much been around the rodeo scene all his life, but it wasn’t until a couple of years ago that he began to seriously compete.
“I played football and baseball, and I never really was good, but when I started roping, I got good quick because I put the work in,” he said. “I never put the work in any of the other sports.”
Hill rode horses and barrel raced, but decided to begin rodeoing competitively in 2017 with the Little Britches Rodeo Series. At the time, he was one of the few who didn’t rope. Longing to “fit in,” he began roping and quickly fell in love with what he now calls his passion.
“I can spend three to four hours or more a day working on it,” Hill said, citing a recent morning that began at 6 a.m. with roping practice for three hours, following by training on the dummy an hour or two before finishing in the weight room. And then, of course, chores on the old Greenwood Farm, which the family bought when they moved to Weatherford and converted from jumping and dressage to a rodeo arena.
All of that hard work came to fruition recently in Guthrie, Oklahoma, where Hill won his biggest title to date — the National Little Britches Rodeo Association World Championship in the boys’ senior division for team roping against roughly 120 other teams. He also walked away as Average Reserve Champion in the same division.
“Seeing it come to fruition, the hard work he’s put in...” Hill’s mom, Jennifer, said. “He’s always been the kid that had to work extra hard, had to put in three times the work. But he was hooked, he was driven and passionate about it.
“Starting so late, he was kind of at a disadvantage, but he dropped everything else and said, ‘This is what I want to do.’ He was on a mission.”
Hill’s journey to the world championship was a bit winding to start. He began with bull-riding (much to his mother’s concern), which ended quickly, then moved on to calf roping before entering team roping.
“We never wanted to push him, we wanted to let him discover it on his own,” Jennifer Hill said.
While calf roping is a solo sport, team roping requires timing, confidence and rhythm between header and heeler. The header ropes the head, turns left and sets up the shot for the heller, who comes around and ropes the back feet.
“The heading position is like the quarterback,” JT Hill said. “We have to set up the run — and not break the barrier — and make sure the heeler can rope as fast as possible.”
When it comes to partners, those can be drawn at random or chosen, depending on each competition. For the Little Britches Final, Hill’s original partner didn’t work out, and he found himself unsure if he would even be able to rope in the finals. That’s when a little bit of God and a little bit of fate stepped in.
“We met Tucker (Guy) at camp. He’s originally from North Carolina, and my dad asked him if he wanted to rope with me and he said ‘sure,” Hill said. “He drove 15 hours down so he could qualify and we qualified with maximum points.”
In the span of just a few months, Hill and Guy hit nine rodeos, winning five and placing in nearly every one. Even now, they make that geographical distance work, spending a week at a time either in Weatherford at the Hill place or in North Carolina, practicing before, after and even during competitions.
Guy, Hill said, checks the boxes of what you’re looking for in a team roping partner: the ability to haze (influence the direction of) the steer, make sure the steer is going straight and rope the feet consistently and fast.
“The main thing is believing in each other and having trust in each other,” Hill said. “You’ve gotta have that confidence in each other.”
He’s quick to credit his parents for their support, including his father’s coaching, as well as local professionals who have helped in the training process and, of course, God. And while he’s on a high from this “amazing” experience, Hill’s next accomplishments are just around the corner.
The senior, who attends a virtual magnet school out of Grapevine ISD, will be graduating next year with his high school diploma along with his associate’s degree through the dual credit program at Weatherford College. From there, he plans to attend Baylor University and study anthropology. And maybe even start a rodeo team.
“This is something I think he’ll always do his whole life, whether he doesn’t go into the [Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association] and gets a job somewhere else,” Jennifer Hill said. “I think he’ll always want to do jackpots or amateur rodeos on the side.
“I know he’s always wanted this, and come really close — it was God’s timing. And right now, we’re just embracing it.”
But that doesn’t mean there’s any slowing down, as the Hill family following this interview packed their bags to head to Oklahoma, this time for a competition featuring horsemanship and showing as a header.
Hill brought home a slew of awards, including the AQHA Youth Reserve World Champion, Level 2 Reserve Champion, Level 2 Top 5 and Top 10 recognitions.
