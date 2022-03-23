Tarleton breaks ground on IPE building in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH — Tarleton State University broke ground this morning for a second building on its 80-acre campus in southwest Fort Worth along Chisholm Trail Parkway.
At more than 100,000 square feet of classroom and specialized lab space, the $66 million Interprofessional Education Building will address the region's two most pressing needs — increased access to quality healthcare and education.
The Texas A&M University System approved design plans in February, with move-in set for 2024. Construction dollars come from the Permanent University Fund and are part of a systemwide capital plan approved in 2019 by the Board of Regents.
"Consider this a watershed moment for Tarleton, Tarrant County and the entire A&M System," said Chancellor John Sharp. "This state-of-the-art facility will absolutely recruit researchers who will tackle the medical and educational challenges of our time. This is how we make a difference."
More room in Fort Worth means expanded offerings in occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech-language pathology, psychology, nursing, kinesiology, medical laboratory sciences and teacher education.
"The demand for healthcare practitioners and educators is surging, as is the interest in these professions among our students," noted Tarleton President James Hurley. "Add in the investment of the A&M System and the Legislature, and we must step up to make our world a better place."
The 87th Legislature appropriated $2 million in its regular session for Tarleton to develop occupational therapy, physical therapy and physician assistant programs, and $90 million for Capital Construction Assistance Projects (passed in October) will help expand the Fort Worth campus and create a health sciences college, with its own building, in Stephenville.
"We truly appreciate our legislators and the city of Fort Worth," Sharp said. "Together, we're spurring innovation and improving quality of life."
