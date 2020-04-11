Tarleton donates 110 COVID-19 sampling kits to Stephenville clinic

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University this week donated 110 COVID-19 testing kits to the Stephenville Medical and Surgical Clinic, the only Erath County facility conducting drive-through, appointment-only testing for individuals with coronavirus symptoms.
The sampling kits were rushed to Tarleton by the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory in College Station and assembled from lab supplies usually reserved for pigs, cows and chickens at A&M’s four diagnostic labs across the state.
“We appreciate the dedication of those on the front lines working to keep our community safe,” Tarleton President James L. Hurley said. “We’re extremely pleased to share resources available through The Texas A&M University System to help address this worldwide emergency on a local level.”
Erath County Health Authority Dr. Jeffrey Moore and Stephenville Public Health Officer Dr. Kelly Doggett, along with local physicians Benjamin Marcum and Miranda Nash and their teams, are “working around the clock to provide the best care and service possible,” Dr. Hurley said. “Donating these much-needed kits allows us to lend a helping hand.”
Dr. Marcum, a physician at the Stephenville Medical and Surgical Clinic, said the donation from Tarleton and the A&M System will help identify more individuals who are carrying the virus and help keep more people protected.
“We are thankful for a system of higher learning that is proactive while at the same time generous. We are honored to partner with them to stem the impact of this virus on our families and neighbors,” Marcum said.
Doggett concurs. “It’s awesome that Texas A&M is stepping up and doing this. Tests are few and far between, and we’re very grateful for the support of Tarleton and the A&M System. They are integral to the growth and success of our community.
“As a Tarleton alum, I bleed purple, so this makes me extremely proud of what the university is doing.”
